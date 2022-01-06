U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

The first edition of the Chevy Silverado EV sold out in 12 minutes

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Soon after GM formally revealed the Chevrolet Silverado EV at CES, it emerged that the $105,000 RST First Edition has already sold out. In fact, according to GM CEO Mary Barra, all of those vehicles were snapped up in just 12 minutes.

Barra told Bloomberg that the work truck variant is expected to be available in spring 2023, and GM plans to start delivering the RST First Edition that fall. The regular RST starts at $39,900, though that won't arrive until summer 2024.

It's not clear how many RST First Edition Silverados were available for pre-order, but the swift sell out isn't super surprising, given the popularity of the combustion engine Silverado. There's clearly a widespread appetite for electric pickups. Ford had to halt reservations of the F-150 Lightning due to overwhelming demand, and this week the automaker announced plans to double its production capacity to 150,000 vehicles per year.

