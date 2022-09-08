U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

Chevrolet unveiled the $30,000 Equinox EV, a small, electric SUV with 250 miles of range

Tim Levin
·3 min read
EMBARGO 9/8 DNP: The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV electric SUV.
The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV electric SUV.Chevrolet

  • Chevrolet unveiled the 2024 Equinox EV, a small electric SUV that will cost around $30,000.

  • The base model will offer 250 miles of range, GM says, and a bigger battery pack will boost range to 300 miles.

  • The Equinox EV goes on sale next fall, but the cheapest version won't be available until 2024.

Affordably priced electric options can't come soon enough for some car buyers, and General Motors is doing its part with the new Chevrolet Equinox EV unveiled Thursday.

The compact SUV will go on sale in 2024 with a starting price of around $30,000, undercutting the vast majority of electric vehicles currently for sale, which tend to be in the luxury segment. The crossover will also retail for far less than the $48,000 Americans typically spend on a new car.

EMBARGO 9/8 DNP: The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV electric SUV.
The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV electric SUV.Chevrolet

The base model will have front-wheel drive and travel 250 miles on a full battery, GM estimates, ensuring it'll be competitive with e-SUVs from Ford and Volkswagen. GM is targeting a range of 300 miles for Equinox EVs equipped with an optional larger battery pack.

EMBARGO 9/8 DNP: The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV electric SUV.
The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV electric SUV.Chevrolet

All-wheel drive will be an option, as will Super Cruise, GM's hands-free highway-driving software. Most models will be able to add 34 miles of range per hour using a Level 2 charger, the type owners can install at home. DC fast-charging capability will peak at 150 kilowatts, allowing the Equinox EV to boost range by 70 miles in 10 minutes at public charging stations, according to GM.

EMBARGO 9/8 DNP: The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV electric SUV.
The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV electric SUV.Chevrolet

The country's top carmaker is steering its vast business away from fossil fuels, aiming to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2035. A battery-powered take on the company's best-selling SUV, the new Equinox is a critical step toward hooking consumers on EVs and accomplishing that lofty goal.

Chevrolet sold 165,000 Equinox SUVs in the US last year, making the model runner-up only to the brand's Silverado pickup truck, which is also getting the electric treatment.

EMBARGO 9/8 DNP: The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV electric SUV.
The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV electric SUV.Chevrolet

Chevy will roll out the more expensive Equinox EV trims starting next fall, followed by the cheapest model toward the end of the 2024 model year, GM executives told Insider. That means $30,000 versions won't hit dealerships until sometime in 2024.

EMBARGO 9/8 DNP: The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV electric SUV.
The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV electric SUV.Chevrolet

High prices have kept the barrier to entry into EV ownership high for most of their existence, while limited availability of new models throughout the pandemic pushed costs to even more exorbitant levels. The average transaction price for a new EV in July was $66,645, according to Kelley Blue Book, nearly $20,000 more than the industry average.

Read the original article on Business Insider

