Chevrolet unveils $45,000 electric Blazer with up to 320 miles of range to take on Ford's popular Mustang Mach-E
Chevrolet unveiled its latest electric SUV, the 2024 Blazer EV.
It arrives in summer 2023 and will eventually start at around $45,000.
Chevy will also sell a $66,000 high-performance version called the Blazer EV SS.
Chevrolet revealed the 2024 Blazer EV, a $45,000 electric SUV that takes aim at Ford's Mustang Mach-E.
It's one of several electric models General Motors has coming down the pike as it tries to dethrone Tesla and sell only battery-powered vehicles by 2035.
Read more: POWER PLAYERS: 12 top engineers and execs at the heart of GM's bid to become a new kind of all-electric car company
Chevy says the midsize SUV will be able to drive up to 320 miles on a full charge in certain trims, but that hasn't been verified by the EPA yet.
That range would place it near the top of the electric-car market.
The brand is planning several Blazer EV variants, including a police version and a high-performance SS model.
Read more: The 15 longest-range electric cars you can buy in 2022 from Kia, Tesla, Ford and more
Chevy says the Police Pursuit Vehicle will be based on the SS model and have the largest battery in the Blazer EV lineup.
The all-wheel-drive Blazer EV SS promises 557 horsepower and 648 pound-feet of torque.
Chevy expects it'll rocket to 60 mph in less than four seconds.
It'll have a range of around 290 miles, the brand claims.
Here are Chevy's range estimates for the rest of the lineup: 247 miles for the basic 1LT, 293 miles for the 2LT, and 320 miles for the RS.
Some other extras in the SS include high-performance brakes, a standard heads-up display, a sunroof, and a digital rear-view mirror.
It also gets exclusive interior colors, including a bright "Adrenaline Red."
The sporty $66,000 model will rival Ford's high-performance Mustang Mach-E GT, which currently costs $62,000.
The Blazer EV will be able to charge at a healthy peak rate of 190 kilowatts at public fast-charging stations.
It'll be able to add 78 miles of range in 10 minutes, GM estimates.
Super Cruise, GM's excellent driver-assist feature that allows for hands-free driving on some highways, will be available as an option. It'll come standard on the SS.
Read more: I took an 8-hour, hands-free road trip in a Cadillac Escalade. I don't know if I can go back to boring drives in regular cars.
The Blazer EV gets a bold interior with lots of contrasting accents and shiny trim.
All models get a large, 17.7-inch touchscreen...
... and a second, smaller display for the driver that takes the place of regular gauges.
The Blazer EV is critical to GM's electric ambitions.
Currently, Chevrolet sells two EVs, the Bolt EV hatchback and Bolt EUV SUV, both of which are based on aging technology.
Read more: Review: The Chevrolet Bolt EUV is a budget electric SUV that's great for commuters but not for road trips
The new model will use GM's latest Ultium platform, shared by its upcoming Silverado EV pickup truck, Cadillac Lyriq luxury SUV, and GMC Hummer pickup.
Read more: Chevy's flagship truck is going electric: See the $39,900 Silverado EV
It'll aim straight for the heart of the American car market with an SUV that costs about as much as the average new vehicle today.
But not all models will be available at launch.
Read more: I drove one of the cheapest electric SUVs on the market. There are 4 reasons the Chevrolet Bolt EUV is a good buy, but 3 ways it falls short.
The 2LT and RS trims (priced at $47,595 and $51,995, respectively) will go on sale in summer 2023, followed by the SS later that year.
You'll have to wait until early 2024 for the cheapest 1LT model.
The Blazer EV is available to reserve now on Chevrolet's website.
Read the original article on Business Insider