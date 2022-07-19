Chevrolet unveils $45,000 electric Blazer with up to 320 miles of range to take on Ford's popular Mustang Mach-E

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

Chevrolet unveiled its latest electric SUV, the 2024 Blazer EV.

It arrives in summer 2023 and will eventually start at around $45,000.

Chevy will also sell a $66,000 high-performance version called the Blazer EV SS.

Chevrolet revealed the 2024 Blazer EV, a $45,000 electric SUV that takes aim at Ford's Mustang Mach-E.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV RS. Chevrolet

It's one of several electric models General Motors has coming down the pike as it tries to dethrone Tesla and sell only battery-powered vehicles by 2035.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

Chevy says the midsize SUV will be able to drive up to 320 miles on a full charge in certain trims, but that hasn't been verified by the EPA yet.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

That range would place it near the top of the electric-car market.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

The brand is planning several Blazer EV variants, including a police version and a high-performance SS model.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV 1LT. Chevrolet

Chevy says the Police Pursuit Vehicle will be based on the SS model and have the largest battery in the Blazer EV lineup.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV PPV. Chevrolet

The all-wheel-drive Blazer EV SS promises 557 horsepower and 648 pound-feet of torque.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

Chevy expects it'll rocket to 60 mph in less than four seconds.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

It'll have a range of around 290 miles, the brand claims.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

Here are Chevy's range estimates for the rest of the lineup: 247 miles for the basic 1LT, 293 miles for the 2LT, and 320 miles for the RS.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV. Chevrolet

Some other extras in the SS include high-performance brakes, a standard heads-up display, a sunroof, and a digital rear-view mirror.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV. Chevrolet

It also gets exclusive interior colors, including a bright "Adrenaline Red."

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

The sporty $66,000 model will rival Ford's high-performance Mustang Mach-E GT, which currently costs $62,000.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

The Blazer EV will be able to charge at a healthy peak rate of 190 kilowatts at public fast-charging stations.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

It'll be able to add 78 miles of range in 10 minutes, GM estimates.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV. Chevrolet

Super Cruise, GM's excellent driver-assist feature that allows for hands-free driving on some highways, will be available as an option. It'll come standard on the SS.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

The Blazer EV gets a bold interior with lots of contrasting accents and shiny trim.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV RS. Chevrolet

All models get a large, 17.7-inch touchscreen...

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

... and a second, smaller display for the driver that takes the place of regular gauges.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV. Chevrolet

The Blazer EV is critical to GM's electric ambitions.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV 1LT. Chevrolet

Currently, Chevrolet sells two EVs, the Bolt EV hatchback and Bolt EUV SUV, both of which are based on aging technology.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

The new model will use GM's latest Ultium platform, shared by its upcoming Silverado EV pickup truck, Cadillac Lyriq luxury SUV, and GMC Hummer pickup.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

It'll aim straight for the heart of the American car market with an SUV that costs about as much as the average new vehicle today.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

But not all models will be available at launch.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV 2LT. Chevrolet

The 2LT and RS trims (priced at $47,595 and $51,995, respectively) will go on sale in summer 2023, followed by the SS later that year.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV. Chevrolet

You'll have to wait until early 2024 for the cheapest 1LT model.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

The Blazer EV is available to reserve now on Chevrolet's website.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

