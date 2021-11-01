U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,607.75
    +10.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,798.00
    +94.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,877.50
    +39.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,304.20
    +8.90 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.16
    -0.41 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.10
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • Vix

    16.26
    -0.27 (-1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3686
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1920
    +0.1920 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,378.07
    -1,305.32 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,470.63
    -30.34 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,538.15
    +645.46 (+2.23%)
     

Chevron completes maintenance at Wheatstone LNG plant in Australia

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron is seen in Los Angeles
In this article:
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Chevron has completed maintenance at its Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Western Australia, a senior company executive said.

The planned maintenance was completed in October after starting in the third quarter of this year, Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber said during an earnings conference call on late Friday.

"We expect to have all five of our Australia trains operating this quarter.. we expect more cargoes," he said.

The Chevron-operated Wheatstone Project consists of two LNG trains with a combined capacity of 8.9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), and a domestic gas plant.

Chevron also operates the three-train Gorgon LNG plant in Western Australia which has a capacity of 15.6 mtpa.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

