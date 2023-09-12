Chevron Corporation (CVX) Fell with Decline in Global Oil Prices

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” Q2 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The S&P Index closed the quarter with a gain of 8.7%, which made the first half of the year’s return rose 16%. These gains suggest steady growth, but the reality is much more mixed. Macroeconomic fears still exist in the market. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund highlighted stocks like Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Ramon, California, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) provides administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. On September 11, 2023, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stock closed at $163.76 per share. One-month return of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was -0.16%, and its shares gained 0.78% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has a market capitalization of $312.389 billion.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund made the following comment about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stock also traded lower as global oil prices declined in response to fears of an economic slowdown. Energy stocks were the second-worst-performing sector in the quarter."

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 73 hedge fund portfolios held Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) at the end of second quarter which was 64 in the previous quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.