Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$1.51 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Chevron's shares on or after the 17th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.51 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$6.04 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Chevron has a trailing yield of approximately 3.7% on its current stock price of $164.15. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Chevron can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Chevron paying out a modest 37% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 40% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Chevron's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Chevron has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years. Chevron is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Chevron has delivered an average of 5.3% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Chevron is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Is Chevron an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that Chevron is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Chevron for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Chevron you should know about.

