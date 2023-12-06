Chevron increases project spending budget 11% for 2024

By Sabrina Valle

(Reuters) -Oil major Chevron Corp said on Wednesday that it expects to spend between $18.5 billion and $19.5 billion next year on new oil and gas projects, an 11% increased compared to this year.

The figure excludes any impact from its proposed acquisition of rival Hess Corp . That deal, which is expected to close next year, will push capital expenditures to between $19 billion and $22 billion, it said.

Chevron in October agreed to buy Hess for $53 billion in stock to gain a bigger U.S. oil footprint and a stake in rival Exxon Mobil's massive Guyana offshore oil discoveries.

Of the total projected budget, about $5 billion will be devoted to its fast-growing Permian shale production operation, and another $1.5 billion to other shale and tight oil businesses. The shale and tight oil spending increases reflect its acquisition of PDC Energy earlier this year.

The company intends to increase share repurchases by $2.5 billion to the top end of its guidance range of $20 billion per year once the Hess deal closes.

Chevron plans to spend about $9 billion in the U.S. About 80% of its expenditures next year on refining and chemicals will be in the U.S., it said.

