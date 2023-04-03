Chevron Lummus Global Selected for Brazil's Petrobras GasLub Hub

RICHMOND, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevron Lummus Global LLC (CLG) announced a recent contract award from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for a new 12,580 BPD hydroisodewaxing (HIDW) unit at the GasLub Hub, a lubricant plant in Itaboraí, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Chevron Lummus Global's scope includes the technology license, basic design engineering, and research unit testing services.

CLG Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chevron Lummus Global)

Employing CLG's ISODEWAXING and ISOFINISHING technologies, the unit will produce a wide viscosity range of premium API Group II/ II+ lubricating base oil grades for the first time in Brazil and South America. The addition of this unit is expected to bring significant benefits to the region by minimizing existing dependence on imported base oils, which is part of Petrobras' strategy to produce higher value-added and quality products to better serve the market.

Decades of dedicated research and development have made Chevron Lummus Global the most trusted technology provider for premium base oils. Since Chevron's invention of ISODEWAXING technology in 1993, CLG lube base oil technologies have provided operators worldwide with enhanced performance, profitability and optimum utilization of existing assets.

About Chevron Lummus Global

Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, is a leading process technology licensor for refining hydroprocessing technologies and alternative source fuels, as well as a global leader in catalyst system supply. CLG offers the most complete bottom-of-the-barrel solution for upgrading heavy oil residues. Our research and development experts are continuously seeking advancements in technology and catalysts that will improve operating economics for your next project. For more information, visit www.chevronlummus.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chevron-lummus-global-selected-for-brazils-petrobras-gaslub-hub-301787243.html

SOURCE Chevron Lummus Global