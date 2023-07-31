Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $1.51

The board of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.51 on the 11th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Chevron's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Chevron was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 15.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 45%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Chevron Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $3.60 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $6.04. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.3% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Chevron has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Chevron Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Chevron that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Chevron not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

