Chevron 'reneged' on commitment given to Australia's industrial tribunal, union says

A general view of Chevron's Wheatstone LNG facility

By Lewis Jackson

(Reuters) -Chevron has "reneged" on commitments made to Australia's industrial tribunal, unions representing workers at its two local liquefied natural gas (LNG) sites said on Thursday, weeks after both sides struck a tentative deal to end major strikes.

Workers called off strikes less than two weeks ago after unions and Chevron accepted proposals on pay and conditions proposed by the country's industrial arbitrator.

However, the Offshore Alliance, a coalition of two unions, said Chevron had "reneged" on its commitments. Members would meet on Thursday and Friday to discuss the issue, according to a statement posted on Thursday to social media.

A union representative who declined to be named said they would recommend workers serve Chevron notice of intent to resume strikes.

A Chevron spokesperson said the company had accepted the recommendations of the Fair Work Commission and would "continue to work with all parties to finalise the drafting process based on the recommendation."

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney and Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sonali Paul)