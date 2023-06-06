Chevron Says Natural Gas Is More Than Just a Transitional Fuel
(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. said natural gas will play a long-term role in curbing climate-damaging emissions, bucking some environmental groups that see the fuel’s role as a temporary bridge to a low-carbon economy.
Most Read from Bloomberg
PGA Tour Bows to Saudi Rival in Shock Combination With LIV Golf
US Crypto Crackdown Reaches Fever Pitch as SEC Sues Coinbase
Apple Headset Looks Sleek in Person But Battery Pack Stands Out
To that end, European buyers are signing more gas-delivery contracts of a decade or more in duration as they seek replacement sources of the heating and power-plant fuel formerly supplied by Russia, said Colin Parfitt, Chevron’s vice president of midstream.
“We see a long demand for natural gas,” Parfitt said during an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. “But we don’t think it’s just an intermediate step. We see that as a long term step.”
Parfitt’s comments came a week after Chevron shareholders overwhelmingly shot down activist demands for tougher emission targets.
--With assistance from Tom Mackenzie.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A $1.5 Trillion Backstop for Homebuyers Props Up Banks Instead
Giorgia Meloni Seeks to Cement Power by Remaking Corporate Italy
Google’s Top Lawyer Preps for Fights Over AI and Tech ‘Censorship’
Harvard MBA Grads Enter a Tepid Job Market Hoping for the Best
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.