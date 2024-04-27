Chevron Showcases How Integration Can Pay Big Dividends in the Oil Patch

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has an integrated business model, meaning it operates in the upstream (oil and gas production), midstream (transportation and storage), and downstream (chemicals and refining) sectors. That strategy has enabled the company to deliver steadier results because stronger parts of its business can help mute the effects of weaker areas.

The power of its integrated business model was on full display during the first quarter. While the energy company's earnings declined, it produced a solid quarter overall thanks to the strength of its U.S. upstream business.

Drilling down into Chevron's first-quarter earnings

Chevron produced $5.4 billion, or $2.93 per share, of adjusted earnings in the first quarter. While that was down from $6.7 billion in the year-ago period (and $6.4 billion in the preceding fourth quarter), its earnings were just above analysts' consensus estimate of $2.92 per share.

Two factors weighed on Chevron's earnings. Natural gas prices plunged (the price it realized for gas sold in the U.S. cratered 51.9% year over year while international price realizations fell 19.4%), and margins for refined products declined.

The company offset some of that impact thanks to the strength of its U.S. upstream operations. That part of the business generated nearly $2.1 billion of earnings (up from $1.7 billion in the year-ago period and a $1.3 billion loss in the previous quarter sequentially).

The main driver was higher sales volumes. U.S. production averaged nearly 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter, up 35% from the year-ago period. Last year's acquisition of PDC Energy and higher production in the Permian and DJ basins boosted its growth. That helped drive its worldwide production up 12%, a very strong increase for a large oil and gas producer.

The cash-return gusher continues

Chevron produced $6.8 billion of cash flow from operations during the quarter. While that was down from $7.2 billion in last year's first quarter and $12.4 billion in the previous quarter, it was a solid amount for the company.

Chevron and its affiliates reinvested $4.7 billion of that cash flow into capital projects, an increase from $3.9 billion in the year-ago period. The company has increased its investment spending this year partly due to the acquisition of PDC Energy.

It's also investing in building out several lower-carbon businesses, advancing its carbon capture, hydrogen, and renewable fuels projects in the quarter.

Despite that increased investment, management continues to return generous amounts of cash to investors -- $6 billion during the quarter ($3 billion in dividends and $3 billion in share buybacks). The company increased its dividend per share by 8% earlier this year, its 37th straight year of dividend growth.

Investors currently get a dividend yield of around 4%, which is very attractive compared to the S&P 500's yield of 1.4%. This past quarter was Chevron's eighth in a row of returning at least $5 billion in cash to shareholders.

While cash returns were more than double its free cash flow ($2.7 billion) in the first quarter, Chevron can easily afford its current capital allocation plan thanks to its elite balance sheet. Its net debt ratio was 8.8% at the end of the first quarter, well below its target range of 20% to 25%.

It ended the first quarter with nearly $6.3 billion of cash on its balance sheet. The company builds that cash during periods of higher prices, giving it the flexibility to continue substantial investor returns when prices are weaker.

A well-oiled machine

Chevron produced solid results during the first quarter, with strong U.S. production growth helping offset weaker natural gas prices and refining margins. Its integrated business continues to generate lots of cash, the bulk of which it returns to shareholders, and an elite balance sheet allows it to weather energy market volatility. All these attributes continue to make it a rock-solid energy stock to hold long over the long term, especially for investors seeking an attractive and rising income stream.

