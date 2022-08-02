U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,091.19
    -27.44 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,396.17
    -402.23 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,348.76
    -20.22 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.45
    -0.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.77
    -0.65 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.90
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.94
    -0.19 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    -0.0092 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    +0.1350 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    -0.0090 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0200
    +1.3810 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,113.15
    +117.06 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.40
    +9.58 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Chevy Bolt owners must choose between rebates and battery defect lawsuits

Jon Fingas
·2 min read

Chevy offered rebates to Bolt EV owners who bought their cars just before a 2023 model price drop, but that discount comes with a large catch. Jalopnik and Autoblog note the rebate application requires that drivers "forever waive and release" their right to sue GM or LG over the Bolt's reported battery defect. You'd have to be content with the savings even if the car did serious damage, in other words. GM confirmed the agreement language with Engadget.

GM first recalled the Bolt in November 2020 after reports of battery fires between 2017 and 2019. The automaker tried addressing the issue with a software update in April 2021, but two subsequent fires and a second recall led the NHTSA to warn against parking indoors. That prompted a July 2021 recall where GM replaced the battery packs. The brand eventually recalled all manufactured Bolts, pledged an additional $1 billion for battery replacements and offered an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty on substitute batteries.

The company has since used financial incentives to regain trust. It slashed the price of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV between $5,900 and $6,300, and offered comparable rebates to people who bought 2020, 2021 and 2022 models this year. The exact rebate amounts depend on the model year and trim level.

As Jalopnik explained, this isn't the first time GM has used legal agreements to protect its reputation. Cadillac Lyriq buyers were offered a $5,500 discount if they agreed not to talk about problems with the electric SUV, and purchasers of high-end cars like the Hummer EV void their warranties if they flip their vehicles within a year. However, this latest move could easily be the most concerning — the rebate amounts to a legal settlement rather than a kind offer.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • GM Refund on Chevrolet Bolt EVs Comes with a Catch: You Must Waive Right to Sue

    GM cut Bolt prices by thousands after a battery recall. It's offering earlier buyers a matching refund, but owners must agree not to sue to get the money.

  • Chevy Bolt owners who opt for rebates must waive right to sue over battery fires

    GM's rebate for recent Bolt buyers seems generous at face value, but those who cash in will have to waive their right to sue for issues related to the battery defect.

  • Pakistan election agency rules former PM Khan's party got illegal funds

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's election commission ruled on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party received millions of dollars in illegal funds from foreign countries, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and Australia. The decision could lead to a ban on Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which rose to prominence on an anti-corruption drive. Khan, who analysts say had fallen out with military powers over the appointment of a spy chief in the run up to his ouster earlier this year, was not immediately available for comment.

  • Shocker: Northrop Grumman Beats SpaceX in Space

    Two years ago, SpaceX announced an evolution in its business. Elon Musk's pioneering space company -- famous primarily for its low-cost launch rockets -- landed a $149.2 million contract to build satellites for the Pentagon's Space Development Agency. Building on its experience developing its own Starlink communications satellites, SpaceX was picked to work alongside established defense contractor and radio communications specialist L3Harris (NYSE: LHX) to build four Tranche 0 Tracking Layer satellites to track missile launches for the Department of Defense.

  • Manchin Sets High Bar for Tesla and GM Electric-Car Tax Credits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanIt was tempting when Democrats announced their surprise climate deal to imagine American auto executives popping champagne bottles. But any bubbly pro

  • Alibaba and Tesla Rival XPeng Are Teaming Up. Why the Stocks Are Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant and its electric-vehicle-making peer are working on driverless tech based on Alibaba's cloud computing platform.

  • This Streaming Stock Is Poised for Monster Growth (and It's not Netflix)

    Streaming services saw a bump in sign-ups through the worst months of the pandemic. Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ and Warner Bros. Discovery's (NASDAQ: WBD) HBO Max have maintained user growth, though at a slower rate. Meanwhile, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has seen an exodus of customers and is now trying new strategies to reignite growth.

  • 4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy on Soaring Sales

    The restaurant industry is facing several challenges but sales are still on the rise, helping stocks like Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO), Portillo's Inc. (PTLO), Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), Yum China Holdings (YUMC).

  • BP profits triple as company fails to pass on petrol price cuts

    BP revealed a tripling of profits to almost £7bn as data showed the company has cut its petrol prices more slowly than rivals in a blow to millions of motorists.

  • A2 Milk jumps before halt on FDA nod news, denies report

    The company had in May confirmed an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking permission to supply baby food to the country. A2 Milk's stock price shot up as much as 12.2% to NZ$5.60 to hit its highest level since April 5. The media report suggested that FDA approval could be received "as soon as this week."

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Occidental, Pioneer Natural Resources Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Pelosi’s Trip to Taiwan Is a Risk to More Than Just the Chip Industry

    BP posts soaring profit fueled by rising energy prices, Pinterest surges as Elliott confirms it is the biggest shareholder, deal-making activity in the U.S. is expected to slow even more, and other news to start your day.

  • BP Splashes Out on Shareholders

    Unlike its peers, the oil giant raised its dividend after a banner quarter, but it doesn’t look like a return to the bad old days of chasing high prices.

  • John Deere invests in Hello Tractor

    Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has made a minority investment in Hello Tractor, an ag-tech company based in Nairobi, Kenya. Hello Tractor connects tractor owners with smallholder farmers in Africa and Asia through a farm-equipment-sharing app, which allows farmers to track and manage their fleet, book customers, and access financing options.

  • Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a decade, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. embodied China’s economic miracle, sustaining a dizzying pace of growth and approaching trillion-dollar valuations with splashy forays into every corner of the internet. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Te

  • The Downside Risk Of Tomorrow's OPEC+ Meeting

    Should OPEC+ fail to stimulate markets tomorrow, the downside risk associated with global oil demand destruction could send oil prices tumbling

  • America's biggest warehouse is running out of room. It's about to get worse

    America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles. The merchandise keeps flooding in from across the Pacific, and for one of the busiest U.S. warehouse complexes, things are about to get worse. Experts have warned the U.S. supply chain would get hit by the "bullwhip effect" if companies panic-ordered goods to keep shelves full and got caught out by a downturn in demand while shipments were still arriving from Asia.

  • Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimates

    Monolithic Power (MPWR) beats second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates on strong sales in Storage and Computing and Enterprise Data.

  • PepsiCo announces $550 million investment in Celsius

    Pepsi is investing $550 million in Celsius as it dives deeper into the ever-growing energy drink industry.

  • OPEC+ Considers Modest Oil-Production Increase, Output Freeze, Say Delegates

    OPEC and its allies are considering either a modest increase in oil production or maintaining output at current levels when they meet Wednesday, delegates say, as the alliance seeks more time to assess a possible slowdown in global energy demand. The Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries faces some pressure to boost supply and help lower oil prices after President Biden’s high-profile trip to the kingdom last month. Meanwhile, oil prices, which soared as Covid-19 lockdowns eased and economic activity picked back up, have slipped in recent weeks on worries about global growth.