Chevy shows off four-wheel steering on its upcoming Silverado EV

Not to be outdone by the Rivian R1T's "tank-turning" feat or the Hummer EV's crab-walking capabilities, Chevrolet on Wednesday shared a sneak peak of its own all-wheel steering trick arriving with the upcoming Silverado EV. This system is designed to reduce the vehicle's turning radius at low speeds and improve handling and control at higher speeds.

Many details about the 2023 Silverado EV remain scarce though we do know that the R1T and F-150 rival will sport GM's Ultium battery technology and share the Hummer EV's electric drivetrain. Depending on the battery pack size, that could translate into a 400 mile range. There's no word yet on pricing, trim levels or specific availability, though the 2023 model is expected to go on sale in early 2024 and, if the EV follows the pricing model for its gas-powered cousins, we could see the electrified Silverado start at around $50,000 — but again, Chevy hasn't officially confirmed those details.