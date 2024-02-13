Chewy's (NYSE:CHWY) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Chewy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = US$12m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Chewy has an ROCE of 1.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Chewy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Chewy here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Chewy has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses three years ago, but now it's earning 1.2% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Chewy is employing 212% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, Chewy has decreased current liabilities to 67% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Chewy has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 85% in the last three years. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

