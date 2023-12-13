At CHF32.30, Is It Time To Put Avolta AG (VTX:AVOL) On Your Watch List?

Avolta AG (VTX:AVOL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SWX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Avolta’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Avolta Worth?

Great news for investors – Avolta is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is CHF45.92, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Avolta’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Avolta?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Avolta's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since AVOL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AVOL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AVOL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, Avolta has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Avolta, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

