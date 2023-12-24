At CHF37.26, Is It Time To Put ABB Ltd (VTX:ABBN) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular ABB Ltd (VTX:ABBN). The company's shares led the SWX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today we will analyse the most recent data on ABB’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is ABB Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 21%, trading at CHF37.26 compared to our intrinsic value of CHF30.81. This means that the opportunity to buy ABB at a good price has disappeared! Furthermore, ABB’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of ABB look like?

SWX:ABBN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2023

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 3.9% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for ABB, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ABBN’s future outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ABBN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ABBN for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for ABB and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in ABB, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

