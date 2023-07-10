At CHF6.10, Is Orascom Development Holding AG (VTX:ODHN) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Orascom Development Holding AG (VTX:ODHN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SWX, rising to highs of CHF7.30 and falling to the lows of CHF6.10. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Orascom Development Holding's current trading price of CHF6.10 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Orascom Development Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Orascom Development Holding Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.76x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 20.44x, which means if you buy Orascom Development Holding today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Orascom Development Holding should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Orascom Development Holding’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Orascom Development Holding generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Orascom Development Holding's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ODHN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ODHN? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ODHN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ODHN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Orascom Development Holding, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Be aware that Orascom Development Holding is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is potentially serious...

If you are no longer interested in Orascom Development Holding, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

