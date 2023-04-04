CHFA, Canada's Largest Trade Association Dedicated to Natural, Organic and Wellness, Announces Top Trends from CHFA NOW Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - CHFA NOW, Western Canada's largest natural, organic and wellness trade show, just released its Trend Report revealing the top trends from CHFA NOW Vancouver. The weekend conference saw over 7,600 industry leaders, investors and retailers, and nearly 1,000 brands spanning better-for-you snacks and beverages, natural health products, clean beauty and healthy home and pet.

"The momentum in the Canadian market for better-for-you brands continues to grow. We had nearly 1,000 brands exhibit, shaping what investors and buyers will bring to shopping aisles in the near future," shares CHFA President and CEO, Aaron Skelton.

The top trends discovered at CHFA NOW:

Trend One: Sober-Curious Drinks Get Canned: a trend overtaking social, #sobercurious, encourages consumers to explore the benefits of sobriety on their physical, mental, and spiritual health. The non-alcoholic category is expanding with an explosion of brands launching canned zero-proof RTDs (ready-to-drink) for convenient options, matching the growth of canned RTDs in the alcoholic category.

Trend Two: Break The Taboo - Women's Health Goes Mainstream: Brands continue to commit to better representing women's health issues in product development, covering period care, perimenopausal and menopausal women. Brands across Canada are using this moment to provide natural options and raise awareness and education for an often overlooked category.

Trend Three: A Good Night's Sleep: The sleep-aid market is anticipated to cross 103 billion USD by 2028 as stress levels rise and busy lifestyles grow. Growing awareness of the role sleep plays in recovery is helping to drive this trend. Brands are offering a more holistic approach to getting a better night's sleep with natural aids, tinctures and pre-bedtime routines and rituals to better support the sleep cycle.

Trend Four: Throwback Snacks: In addition to fashion and advertising, there has been a rise in food brands incorporating nostalgic 90s trends into their flavours. From cool ranch to classic soda flavours, brands are tapping into consumers' nostalgia to create an emotional connection, stand out in a crowded marketplace, and often offer a healthier alternative.

The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural, organic and wellness products. As a national not-for-profit association, our members include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and importers committed to getting more healthy living products into the hands of more Canadians.

