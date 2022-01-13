Chicago-Area Hospitals Gain Access to More Ventilators, Other Medical Equipment With Opening of New US Med-Equip Support Center

New US Med-Equip hub supports hospitals, patients throughout Midwest

Philips V60 Ventilator

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As hospitals battle the COVID-19 omicron variant while treating an influx of seasonal flu patients, patients throughout the Midwest now have access to the highest quality medical equipment and can get it faster than ever with the opening of US Med-Equip's new regional support center in Chicago.

Hospitals across the country count on US Med-Equip (USME) for critical medical devices—diagnostic and clinical devices ranging from infusion pumps and patient monitors to ventilators, baby incubators and more. USME is expanding rapidly to meet growing demand while investing heavily in its equipment fleet and the technology and biomedical services to support it.

The newest USME regional support center, located in Burr Ridge, Ill., will provide faster service to Chicagoland healthcare providers, helping medical staff focus their time and energy away from equipment logistics onto what matters most: helping patients heal.

"As hospital staff adapt to extraordinary demands to provide patients the best care possible, we are doing whatever it takes to help them bolster their medical equipment inventory when they need it," Greg Salario, US Med-Equip CEO, said.

US Med-Equip specializes in the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment. Based in Houston, US Med-Equip serves thousands of hospitals from 50 locations across the country with more on the way. The company is filling new positions now. Learn more at www.usme.com/careers.

MEDIA CONTACT: news@usmedequip.com, 832.714.2054

