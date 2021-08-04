U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,399.75
    -15.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,853.00
    -145.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,027.25
    -19.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.50
    -22.90 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.12
    -1.44 (-2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.20
    +17.10 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.35 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1720
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -0.82 (-4.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3938
    +0.0023 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7700
    -0.2800 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,833.93
    +383.59 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    953.06
    +9.62 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.45
    +14.73 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Chicago Atlantic Provides $10 Million Credit Facility to Silverpeak Holdings, LLC

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Ivy Capital, LLC ("Green Ivy Capital"), an affiliate of Chicago Atlantic Advisers, LLC ("Chicago Atlantic"), announced today it funded a new $10 million senior secured term loan facility (the "Term Loan Facility") for Silverpeak Holdings, LLC ("Silverpeak"), a vertically integrated operator in Colorado. The Term Loan will provide Silverpeak capital to refinance its existing indebtedness and support further growth.

"We are excited to support Silverpeak, an experienced operator in Colorado and believe this capital will act as a catalyst for the next stage of growth" said Thomas Miles, Vice President at Chicago Atlantic. "Silverpeak has a strong management team, brand, and operations that have had a ton of success being profitable in a competitive market."

Chapman Ducote, Founder of Silverpeak, said, "It was truly a pleasure to work with Chicago Atlantic on this transaction. Unlike many other lenders that try to understand cannabis, Chicago really gets it, shows up, and provides creative options which look and feel a lot more like a proper credit facility. They listened to our needs and provided the best financing solution we have seen in the space to date."

About Silverpeak

Based in Aspen, Colorado, Silverpeak has seven retail dispensaries, two cultivation facilities, and two production facilities, making it among the more established large-scale vertically integrated players in Colorado. Silverpeak has been successful both in aggregating and integrating robust operations in Colorado and will soon launch retail delivery.

About Chicago Atlantic Group / Green Ivy Capital

Chicago Atlantic is an asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private market investing. Founded in 2018 by Tony Cappell, John Mazarakis, and Andreas Bodmeier, the firm seeks to capitalize on North American investment opportunities that are time-sensitive, complex, or in dislocated markets, where risk is fundamentally mispriced. Through its affiliate Green Ivy Capital, LLC, the firm manages a diversified portfolio of credit investments in the cannabis space and is actively investing across the value chain. Green Ivy provides financing solutions for all cannabis verticals, from cultivation and processing to retail dispensaries. Chicago Atlantic's credit solutions include term loans to support refinancing's, acquisitions, build-outs, construction and equipment loans, and bridge financing. For more information, please visit www.chicagoatlantic.com.

Contact Information:
For financing inquiries regarding Chicago Atlantic, please contact:
Peter Sack
Managing Director
Chicago Atlantic Advisers, LLC
(904) 860-0495
315849@email4pr.com

For media and general inquiries regarding Chicago Atlantic, please contact:
Andreas Bodmeier
Partner & Co-founder
(312) 809-7002
315849@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-atlantic-provides-10-million-credit-facility-to-silverpeak-holdings-llc-301347679.html

SOURCE Chicago Atlantic Group, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Capital Gains Tax

    The goal of an investment — whether you place your money in stocks, a business or real estate — is generally to end up with more money than you started with. When you earn enough money from investments, you’ll have … Continue reading → The post Florida Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but it still wasn't enough.

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Surprise on Earnings goes Unnoticed by Investors

    Exxon Mobil Corporation(NYSE:XOM) posted a positive earnings result for the second quarter in the row. However, the stock price is not following the suit, remaining lodged around US$58, following a dip in July. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • Will Micron Technology's New Dividend Policy Pay Dividends For Investors?

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just announced a quarterly dividend policy. The payouts are starting out small, but I expect the company to build up its dividend yield over time. Let's see what Micron's payouts will mean to us shareholders.

  • Fastly Earnings Today: What to Watch

    It's been a rough year for Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock. Slowing organic growth, the loss of the company's chief financial officer, and outsize growth at competitor Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are among some of the concerns likely weighing on the stock. Ahead of Fastly's quarterly update, here's a preview of some key items to watch.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Kraft Heinz Earnings Top Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The food purveyor reported an adjusted profit of 78 cents a share, beating forecasts for 72 cents a share, on sales of $6.6 billion, topping expectations for $6.55 billion.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    Last Thursday, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported second-quarter earnings. Amazon's growth slowed and both companies provided weak guidance. In fact, now looks like a good time to buy both of these growth stocks.

  • Ahead of Earnings Release, SoFi Seeming Sufficiently Strong

    The fintech space is one which has brought banking to the masses. Financial products that have remained out of reach of millions of individuals are now becoming mainstream. For investors in Social Finance, Inc. (SOFI), now is a great time to be investing. Now, SoFi stock has certainly been on a rather bumpy ride of late. One of Chamatch Palihapitiya’s recent SPACs, SoFi has ebbed and flowed along with capital into and out of the SPAC world. As a de-SPAC company trading on its own merits, SoFi’s

  • MGM Growth to Be Bought by VICI Properties in $17.2 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- VICI Properties Inc. is acquiring MGM Growth Properties LLC, including MGM Resorts International’s stake in the real estate investment trust, in a deal that values the takeover target at $17.2 billion.Under the terms of the agreement, VICI will redeem a majority of the MGM Growth operating partnership units held by MGM Resorts for $43 each, or a total of about $4.4 billion, in cash, and acquire the rest of MGM Growth in a stock-for-stock transaction. The total MGM Growth value inc

  • General Motors Stock Falls Despite Raising 2021 Guidance

    GM swung to a Q2 profit and lifted its outlook, a week after rival Ford did so and noted improvement in the supply of chips.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • Robinhood sparks buzz on Reddit, shares up 15%

    The 24% surge in Robinhood's stock on Tuesday elevated it above the $38-price set in last Thursday's IPO and gave the company a market capitalization of about $39 billion. "People are trying to jump on the back of Cathie Wood's vote of confidence in Robinhood shares," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital in New York. "The catalyst was certainly Cathie Wood putting in a sizable position after everyone was downbeat after the IPO."