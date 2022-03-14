U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.11
    -31.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,945.24
    +1.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,581.22
    -262.59 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.10
    -7.23 (-6.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.20
    -28.80 (-1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    -0.89 (-3.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0952
    +0.0037 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3006
    -0.0031 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1400
    +0.8600 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,878.62
    +149.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.10
    +7.92 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • REFI
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) ("Chicago Atlantic" or the “Company”), a commercial real estate finance company, announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company plans to issue its earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, and will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, later that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (855) 831-3062 (international callers: (270) 215-9505). A replay of the call will be available through March 29, 2022, by dialing (404) 537-3406 and entering the replay access code, 1377436.

The live audio webcast of the Company’s quarterly conference call will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.refi.reit. The online replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and archived for one year.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. Chicago Atlantic intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a REIT under Section 856 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and is managed by Chicago Atlantic REIT Manager, LLC.

For REFI investor relations please contact:
Tripp Sullivan
SCR Partners
(615) 942-7077
IR@REFI.reit

For REFI media relations please contact:
Annie Graf
KCSA Strategic Communications
(786) 390-2644
CA@KCSA.com


