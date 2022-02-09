U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,577.52
    +55.98 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,729.13
    +266.35 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,433.50
    +239.05 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.57
    +31.20 (+1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.82
    +0.46 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.20
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1426
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5460
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,462.36
    +1,149.55 (+2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,039.27
    +36.56 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

CHICAGO AUTO SHOW WELCOMES RETURNING AND NEW PREMIER SPONSORS

·5 min read

Public Show Runs February 12-21, 2022

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With annual renewals from premier partners State Farm and Wintrust, sponsors continue to show their support of the 2022 Chicago Auto Show. New for 2022, Powering Chicago signs on as the exclusive indoor EV track sponsor, making it possible for show attendees to experience a variety of brand-new electric vehicles back-to-back.

2022 Chicago Auto Show: Feb. 12-21
2022 Chicago Auto Show: Feb. 12-21

"All premier partners enjoy category exclusivity, custom branding packages, social media integration and more to help positively position these brands in front of consumers," said Chicago Auto Show Director of Marketing Jim OBrill. "Moreover, premier sponsors typically have high recall in their category along with millions of impressions from the show. It's an opportunity for brands to engage with their core audience while highlighting new products and services."

As the longest-standing premier partner, State Farm returns with exhibit space featuring safe driving simulators bringing virtual reality to life. Show-goers will be encouraged to hop in the driver's seat and experience the unexpected while earning points for their safe-driving ability and free swag. The State Farm Help Center also returns to the Grand Concourse where State Farm representatives are on hand throughout the duration of the public show to answer questions from attendees.

Wintrust also returns as the exclusive bank sponsor and presenting partner of the Supercar Gallery, a popular area at the show featuring rare, exotic and ultra-high-performance sports cars. Leading up to the show, Wintrust hosted a sweepstakes on their website for people to enter to win VIP access into the gallery. During the public show, Wintrust will also offer a social media contest on Chicago Auto Show social channels to give attendees the chance to go behind the glass and see vehicles up close from high-end manufacturers like Aston Martin, Bentley, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and more. They can simply post a picture of their dream car with #SupercarSweeps for chances to win during their visit. Current Wintrust customers will also receive discounted weekday admission and ATMs will be placed throughout the show.

"The Chicago Auto Show is a premier event that showcases the newest vehicles and concept cars in the great Windy City," said Ed Wehmer, founder and CEO of Wintrust. "As Chicago's Bank, Wintrust is proud to support such an iconic experience, which represents the best of what our city has to offer."

Electrifying the consumer experience at the 2022 show, the Chicago Auto Show and Powering Chicago debut a brand-new indoor electric vehicle track featuring a variety of electric vehicles ranging from the BMW i4 M50 to the Kia EV6, among others. Powering Chicago is the labor-management partnership between International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors' Association of Chicago and Cook County.

Powering Chicago will have a 73' interactive truck and trailer onsite to educate consumers on the capabilities of the union electricians and signatory contractors who install Chicagoland's electric vehicle infrastructure. Their goal is to educate consumers on items to consider for their home before purchasing an EV as well as the specific electrical components needed to power a home charger. Installation experts will be onsite to answer questions throughout the run of the show and explain the truck's capabilities, which is designed as a mobile field trip unit to be a resource to Chicago schools to educate kids on STEM activities and careers within electrical construction.

"Powering Chicago is thrilled to be the premier sponsor of the 2022 Chicago Auto Show's first-ever electric vehicle track," said Powering Chicago Executive Director Elbert Walters III. "Electric vehicles are the future of automobiles and the expertly trained union electricians of IBEW Local 134 and their signatory contractors are ready to lead the charge towards that future. Powering Chicago and its partners are more than prepared to install the necessary infrastructure and components that power these vehicles. Powering Chicago's commitment to investing in our members ensures that the men and women hired to power this new generation of vehicles do so safely, on time and on budget."

Tickets to the 2022 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. The 2022 show runs Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place and is open to the public 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, except for the final day (Presidents Day) when the show closes at 8 p.m. Adult ticket prices are $15; seniors ages 62 and older are $10; children ages 4-12 are $10; kids 3 and younger are free. The Chicago Auto Show will operate in full accordance with health and safety protocols required by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Check the website for the latest updates.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2022 public show is Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-auto-show-welcomes-returning-and-new-premier-sponsors-301479093.html

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show

Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian Stock Ripped Higher Today

    For the first time since taking office, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, President Joe Biden uttered the word Tesla in public. Speaking from the White House, the president hailed the more than $200 billion in electric car investments being made at "iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation's largest electric vehicle manufacturer." It certainly doesn't hurt that Biden showered a bit of praise on the maker of electric pickup trucks, calling Rivian one of America's "innovative younger companies."

  • Better Buy: Tesla vs. Ford

    Share prices of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) both fell after the automakers reported their fourth-quarter 2021 and full-year earnings results. Let's look at where Tesla and Ford could be headed in 2022 to determine which stock is the better buy now. Howard Smith (Tesla): Every prospective stock investment should be part of a larger strategy.

  • Dealer's choice: How to buy a car now

    Justin Soffer always enjoyed the car-buying process, with the typical back-and-forth negotiations that led to good discounts. "It's unusual and dysfunctional," says Soffer, who ended up buying a Toyota RAV4 in December – at the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, which he considered a win. Wheeling and dealing on car prices is an American tradition, but lately the dealer is in the driver's seat.

  • Tesla Finally Gets a Mention as Biden Talks Up Electric Vehicles

    The president doesn't seem to have mentioned the company before, even as he has discussed EVS, so it is a small bit of good news for Tesla.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Nio Stock A Buy? China's Tesla Named Top Pick As EV Rival To Model S Looms

    Nio stock is trying to recover after a sharp sell-off. Here's what the stock chart, Nio earnings say about buying the EV stock now.

  • Could Rivian Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Although investor sentiment may drive the price of a stock in the short term, prices eventually fall in line with the company's fundamentals. Investors' enthusiasm drove the price of Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock exceptionally high soon after the company's initial public offering last November. Let's discuss whether Rivian stock looks attractive after its recent fall.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Can Crash in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on a wide gamut of Wall Street price targets, select analysts and investment banks foresee the possibility of these ultra-popular stocks crashing in 2022. There might not be a more popular stock with a wider range of expected outcomes from Wall Street than electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA). In the other column is JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who, even after recently upping his firms' price target on Tesla, expects shares to plummet 65% to $325.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings?

    Ford earnings missed Q4 views, even as electric-vehicle sales continue to climb, Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • Used-Car Prices Aren’t Soaring Anymore. What It Means for Inflation.

    A well-respected price gauge held steady in January after four months of big increases, and that could mean prices are cooling for cars—and other things.

  • GM plans six-fold increase in 2022 electric truck, SUV production -sources

    General Motors Co plans to increase production of electric trucks and Cadillac sport utility vehicles this year by more than six times the previously planned output, according to information shared with suppliers. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra told investors last week the automaker intended to accelerate production of electric vehicles, aiming to deliver 400,000 EVs in North America during 2022 and 2023. New details shared with suppliers indicate GM intends to increase production of its electric trucks and a new battery-powered Cadillac SUV to a total of 46,000 vehicles this year, up from a previous plan to build just 7,000 of those vehicles this year, according to information shared with suppliers.

  • Why Tesla Stock Popped Again Wednesday

    For the third time this month, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has announced a recall of its electric cars in response to concerns by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In this latest incident, NHTSA warns that in some Tesla vehicles, the windshield defroster may cause reduced visibility in certain conditions. To fix this problem, Tesla is recalling some 26,681 Model S, 3, X, and Y vehicles from model years 2020 through 2022.

  • Used car e-commerce is poised to remain strong: BofA

    With prices for used cars hitting an all-time high amid the global supply crunch for semiconductors and other materials, the second-hand auto market remains hot as demand continues to outpace supply. According to a recent Bank of America Global Research report, the space is poised to stay strong through an e-commerce boom.

  • Harley-Davidson execs say new LiveWire products coming in second quarter

    As Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to spin off its LiveWire division into a separate company in the first half of this year, it is boosting its electric motorcycle technology research and growing its retail network.

  • KC Ford exec: Electric vehicles steer Kansas City Assembly Plant into the future

    The Ford E-Transit van is only the second fully electric vehicle produced by the company, putting its Kansas City Assembly Plant on the cutting edge of Ford's electric efforts.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy As Analyst Predicts 'Choppy' Road To Ramp-Up?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as shares fall below their IPO price? RIVN stock slumps as analysts see production woes ahead.

  • Toyota Cuts Production Target Due to Chip Shortages but Keeps Profit Outlook

    Profit in the third quarter of the company's fiscal year was down 20% from the same period of 2020 but the car giant remains confident about profitability

  • FedEx eyes freighter order as e-commerce soars -sources

    FedEx Corp is in talks with Boeing and Airbus to buy next-generation freighters as e-commerce soars, but the delivery giant has postponed a buying decision amid ongoing labor talks with pilots, industry sources said. The world's largest cargo airline is the latest flashpoint for competition after Boeing last week launched a freighter version of its 777X to compete with a new Airbus A350 freighter. Air cargo demand has been stoked by online shopping, supply chain disruptions and a drop in passenger flights - which often also carry cargo in their holds.

  • South Korea's Hyundai Motor to take a fresh crack at Japan sales

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Tuesday it is returning to Japan 12 years after leaving because of poor sales, as growing demand for electric vehicles offers a fresh opening in a market dominated by Toyota Motor. Hyundai said it will sell its Nexo SUV hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle and its Ioniq 5 midsize crossover electric vehicle (EV), which is at the heart of the company's attempt to capture 10% of global EV sales by 2025. "We haven't yet set a target for sales, but we will try to provide more information once we begin taking orders online in May," the head of Hyundai Mobility Japan, Shigeaki Kato, said at a launch event in Tokyo.

  • Is Tesla Stock a Buy?

    Investors should consider the pros and cons before buying Tesla's stock in the recent stock sell-down.