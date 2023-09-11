Chicago Booth Makes A Big Healthcare Splash — Times 2

From Chicago: The University of Chicago Booth School of Business has launched a joint MBA/MS Biomedical Sciences program, which gives students the opportunity to pursue both a master in biomedical sciences from the University of Chicago and a master of business administration from Chicago Booth.

Booth also now offers an MBA concentration in healthcare, designed to equip students with the tools needed to excel in a wide range of in-demand healthcare career paths.

Booth’s newest joint-degree program in biomedical sciences and business is an opportunity for students looking to combine business expertise with foundational knowledge in biomedicine to become leaders and innovators in the healthcare industry. Candidates will take 14 Booth-only courses and LEAD, an experiential leadership development course, as well as six MS-only courses over the span of the two-year program. The enhanced curriculum pairs leadership and management skills with the research, applied and clinical skills needed to transform healthcare. Upon completion of the dual-degree program, graduates will be equipped to enter fields such as biotechnology, policy, government and pharmaceuticals. The MBA/MS Biomedical Sciences program is one of nine joint-degree options available through Chicago Booth and the University of Chicago to students interested in going beyond the MBA to develop specialized expertise and credentials.

Booth students can also tailor their MBA experience by taking more specific courses and earning MBA concentrations, which signal to prospective employers that a student has deep knowledge of a particular field, along with relevant analytical skills and tools. Booth’s new MBA concentration in healthcare – one of 14 such concentrations at Booth – integrates business and medical points of view on the complex challenges facing the healthcare sector.

Read more about the new dual degree here. Read about Booth’s new healthcare concentration here.

Michigan Ross photos

Story continues

Building real-world expertise: Michigan Ross full-time MBA students share their summer internship experiences

From Ann Arbor, Michigan: This summer, Full-Time MBA students at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business tackled internships across industries — and across the country.

Rising second-year MBA students spent six to 12 weeks at companies all over the world. They tackled real projects, ranging from building models to consulting on supply chain best practices in industries like manufacturing, technology, pharmaceuticals, energy, and more.

Summer internships are a unique feature of the Michigan Ross full-time MBA Program, intended to help students network and obtain the real-world experience they’ll need to land a job in their dream field. In addition to internships, students also gain hands-on experience in their fields of interest through MAP projects and receive ongoing support through a variety of Career Development Office resources.

Read more

Megha and Nirav Tolia. Photo by Guy Rogers III, SMU

Media & internet pioneers to co-direct SMU’s new Spears Institute For Entrepreneurial Leadership

From Dallas, Texas: Proven business entrepreneurs and executives Megha Tolia and Nirav Tolia have been named co-founding directors of the William S. Spears Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership in SMU’s Cox School of Business.

William S. Spears, founder and CEO of Cenergistic, launched the institute in April 2022 with the largest gift by a non-alumnus in the history of SMU. University President R. Gerald Turner announced the Tolias’ new role Tuesday evening, Sept. 7, at an event hosted by the Spears Institute – a moderated conversation with Lorie K. Logan, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

“Entrepreneurship often starts with a spark, but the opportunity to learn from the experiences of others is key to reaching the finish line,” Spears said. “I cannot imagine two better people than Megha and Nirav Tolia to inspire excitement on the SMU campus and beyond, focus our students’ talents and demonstrate what it takes to succeed.”

Megha Tolia is president and COO of Shondaland, the television production company founded by renowned Hollywood showrunner and storyteller Shonda Rhimes, creator of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, Bridgerton and Inventing Anna. Megha began her career as a brand manager for Neutrogena, spending the last twenty years building and operating mission-driven, consumer-centric, innovative brands. Prior to Shondaland, Megha spent eight years managing several businesses for SC Johnson, including Method, Ecover, Mrs. Meyer’s and Babyganics.

Read more

DON’T MISS DUKE FUQUA’S MBA CLASS OF 2024: DOMESTIC APPS DECLINE, BUT INTERNATIONALS FILL THE GAP and WHARTON MBA CLASS OF 2025: APPS FALL AGAIN, BUT PENN REACHES PARITY FOR A 3RD STRAIGHT YEAR

The post Chicago Booth Makes A Big Healthcare Splash — Times 2 appeared first on Poets&Quants.