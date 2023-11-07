Chicago Council Approves Putting Mansion Tax Measure on Ballot

(Bloomberg) -- Chicago’s City Council on Tuesday voted to put a proposal on the March 2024 ballot that would raise taxes on property sales over $1 million, making the third-largest US city the latest to turn to higher-end real estate deals to reduce homelessness.

Aldermen voted 32 to 17 to put the proposal on the ballot in the upcoming election. The council’s decision marks a major victory for Mayor Brandon Johnson who took office in May and campaigned on the matter.

The measure gives Chicagoans a say in determining if the real estate transfer tax should increase for more expensive properties. Proponents say the revenue raised would help the more than 68,000 Chicagoans living on streets, in shelters or temporarily in someone else’s home as well as prevent that population from rising.

The proposal is intended to raise more than $100 million in revenue a year to increase affordable housing and services for Chicago’s homeless. It is the culmination of years-long efforts by the city’s progressive aldermen.

