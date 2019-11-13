Chicago Faces Looming Deadline to Secure State Help for Budget

(Bloomberg) -- With less than two days to go in Illinois’s legislative veto session, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is running out of time to secure state help this year in closing the city’s biggest budget deficit in recent history.

Her 2020 budget proposal, released in October, projected $50 million in revenue from a graduated real estate transfer tax, which needs state approval. She’s also pushing lawmakers to lower the tax structure on a proposed Chicago casino, which could generate as much as $215 million annually. Lawmakers, who are scheduled to adjourn Thursday, are debating that issue in Springfield, the state capital, which Lightfoot visited to make her case on Tuesday.

“The situation is fluid, but we continue to be optimistic” on the casino issue, Lightfoot told reporters at City Hall on Wednesday. “It’s obviously a top priority for us to have a structural sustainable revenue solution to help address our long-term fiscal needs.”

Lightfoot is working to fill an $838 million budget shortfall as the city’s payments to its four massively underfunded pension plans ramp up in the coming year. Chicago is struggling with a $30-billion shortfall across its retirement system after years of not paying enough to the funds. The city’s mandated contributions to the funds climb to $1.68 billion in 2020, budget documents show. Revenue from a Chicago casino would help shore up the police and fire funds, according to Lightfoot.

Without changes, a Chicago-based casino would face an effective tax rate of approximately 72%, according to an Illinois Gaming Board report. Language related to taxes on table games and video gambling as well as extending the term of a so-called reconciliation payment are under discussion, Lightfoot said. There’s “broad agreement” on a Chicago casino proposal, according to Jordan Abudayyeh, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s spokeswoman.

Other Options

“The governor has said from the outset that it’s important for all parties to get the Chicago casino right, including maximizing the opportunities for jobs for residents and revenue to address our financial obligations, and if the city’s gaming legislation reaches his desk, he will sign the bill,” Abudayyeh said.

If state help doesn’t come through in time, especially in terms of the real-estate transfer tax, Lightfoot is considering spending cuts and hasn’t ruled out raising property taxes more to close the gap. The city is planning to refinance $1.3 billion in debt and is projecting $215 million in savings from such a deal, Chief Financial Officer Jennie Huang Bennett said Tuesday. That’s $15 million higher from the previous savings estimate.

With almost two weeks left until council members are expected to vote on the mayor’s first budget, Lightfoot’s spat with ridesharing companies escalated over the spending plan’s proposed fees to ease congestion. The plan would increase costs for single-passenger rides downtown and lower the cost for shared rides in neighborhoods, generating an estimated $40 million, according to city estimates.

“This means that people opting for the luxury of riding alone downtown will pay a little more,” Lightfoot said Wednesday.

Uber Technologies Inc. emailed Chicago users this week to blast the mayor’s proposal, calling it the “highest ride sharing tax in the country.” Uber has proposed an alternative plan that would raise $54 million for the city, according to Harry Hartfield, a company spokesman. Uber’s plan would expand the kinds of trips that would be subject to fees beyond downtown, according to a copy of Uber’s proposal. Lightfoot dismissed Uber’s plan on Wednesday and said the company will throw “hail Marys” to avoid more regulation.

The Civic Federation, which tracks the city finances, said it supports Lightfoot’s proposed fiscal 2020 budget but has “several significant concerns,” according to a report released Wednesday.

“The Mayor and her team have identified a number of creative avenues to fill an enormous budget gap,” Laurence Msall, president of the Civic Federation, which tracks the city’s finances, said in a release on Wednesday. “However, this plan leaves very little room for error and does rely on some aggressive assumptions, including state and federal assistance that has not yet been approved.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Shruti Date Singh in Chicago at ssingh28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Campbell at ecampbell14@bloomberg.net, Michael B. Marois

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.