Chicago healthcare executive picked as first permanent Equitas Health CEO since 2021

David Ernesto Munar has been chosen as the new CEO of Equitas Health.

Equitas Health has chosen a veteran Chicago healthcare executive as the first permanent leader of the LGBTQ+ health provider in more than two years.

David Ernesto Munar, 54, takes over as CEO of Columbus-based Equitas Health on April 1, replacing Robert Copeland, who stepped down as interim CEO last June.

A four-person leadership council has been running the organization while it searched for a permanent chief executive officer.

“I am honored for this chance to lead Equitas Health and work alongside its talented team and dedicated community partners,” Munar said in a statement. “This organization fills a crucial role in the healthcare landscape. I look forward to exploring opportunities that will increase access to care for the communities we serve. Equitas Health will continue to champion their interests as we galvanize support for more compassionate and culturally competent health care across Ohio.”

Munar has more than 30 years of experience in health care, including 10 years as CEO of LGBTQ+ health center, Howard Brown Health.

He led Howard Brown in expanding access to comprehensive healthcare services for more than 38,000 patients at 10 locations across Chicago.

Before Howard Brown, he spent two decades in senior roles, including CEO, at the AIDS Foundation of Chicago.

The last permanent CEO, Bill Hardy, left following an October 2021 Dispatch report detailing claims of racial discrimination within Equitas.

The Dispatch spoke with 15 former Equitas employees who say they experienced or witnessed mistreatment of Black employees and discrimination in hiring, promotion and discipline.

Equitas Health is one of the largest LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS serving healthcare organizations in the United States.

It has 22 offices in 13 cities that serves tens of thousands of patients in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia each year.

“Equitas Health carries a 40-year legacy of serving and advocating for the health and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community, people living with and affected by HIV, and anyone left out or kept out of traditional healthcare systems,” Kaarina Ornelas, chair of the Equitas Health board of trustees, said in a statement. “David is a passionate leader who will help strengthen and grow the services we provide to preserve that legacy. We are confident that David’s unique experiences and perspectives will help us enhance our standard of care and engagement on the issues that impact access to care for the communities we serve. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to Equitas Health.”

