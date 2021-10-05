U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

Chicago Housing Initiative Receives Support from Medical Home Network Accountable Care Organization

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People without stable housing often turn to hospital emergency departments when they feel they have nowhere else to go for medical care. That's one reason why Medical Home Network Accountable Care Organization (MHN ACO) is investing in a "housing first" program to care for patients without stable housing who are at high risk for poor health outcomes.

Medical Home Network Accountable Care Organization
Medical Home Network Accountable Care Organization

It's challenging to improve the health of patients when their most basic need–housing–has not been met.

The program is funded by the MHN ACO, a wholly provider-owned entity comprised of 13 Federally Qualified Health Centers and three hospital systems. Through its partnership with CountyCare—a Medicaid plan for Cook County residents—the MHN ACO reinvests a portion of the shared savings it earns back into the community through initiatives like the Flexible Housing Program. CountyCare is also investing its own dollars in the housing program.

"The MHN ACO reinvests our savings to provide essential services – or services not covered under insurance but vital to health," said Cheryl Lulias, president and CEO at MHN. "We are proud to invest in stable housing as it is a significant determinant of health."

The 3-year pilot program launched in September underwrites rent subsidies to help a select number of Cook County's safety-net population settle into apartments. Community care coordinators connect patients with primary and specialty care, employment assistance and social services. One-on-one follow-up will keep residents engaged in their care plans.

"It's challenging to improve the health of patients when their most basic need–housing–has not been met," said Leana Lopez, director of behavioral health and community programs at MHN. "When patients have consistent shelter, washing facilities, storage for medicines and a care team dedicated to their well-being, the physical and mental healing can begin."

Housing Intervention Halts Healthcare Cost Spiral

The Flexible Housing Pool program was developed by the Center for Housing and Health in collaboration with Cook County Health, the City of Chicago and support from foundations and healthcare and social service providers.

After treatment, patients typically return to the streets only to cycle back to the emergency department when their conditions worsen. A local pilot study at the University of Illinois at Chicago found that 48 percent of the people who frequently used the emergency department for care were homeless. UIC also found that one hospital admission costs about five times as much as 30 days of supportive housing. To help reduce costs and support whole person care, the program has medical, emotional and financial benefits.

"One of our most complex patients at Lawndale recently received housing this past year in a similar program," said Adam Claus, complex care manager at Lawndale Christian Health Center; one of MHN ACO's member organizations. "The previous year he had 20 psych admissions and struggled with any stability as he had no place to feel safe and secure. Since he's received housing, he has had no admissions."

The pilot period will gather more evidence to connect stable housing and stable health conditions. "Claims data will show whether heart failure or hypertension are being managed, A1c levels for diabetes are under control and patients are engaging with behavioral health services—after people receive stable housing," said Lopez.

About Medical Home Network Accountable Care Organization
Medical Home Network Accountable Care Organization (MHN ACO) is a provider-owned and driven approach to patient-centered healthcare delivery and population health management for Medicaid patients. Our members include 13 Federally Qualified Health Centers, three Hospital Systems, and their Physician Practices. Within our ACO we strive to create a different kind of culture – one that includes shared decision-making and is focused on change, innovation, collaboration and delivery improvement for all our member/owners. For more information, visit www.mhnaco.org.

Media Contact:
Christina Coons
Purpose Brand
ccoons@purposebrand.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-housing-initiative-receives-support-from-medical-home-network-accountable-care-organization-301392376.html

SOURCE Medical Home Network Accountable Care Organization

Recommended Stories

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Blasted 12% Higher Today

    RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) was a standout stock on a gloomy Monday for the market. Monday morning, RedHill announced that its opaganib produced a 62% statistically significant reduction in mortality in hospitalized individuals with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

  • Worst California Oil Spill in 27 Years May Be From an Anchor

    (Bloomberg) -- The owner of a pipeline at the heart of California’s worst oil spill in almost 30 years is investigating the disaster site with a remotely controlled device and local authorities warned the cleanup may take weeks. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa H

  • U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass 700K

    Dean at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine Dr. Peter Hotez and Scripps Research Translational Institute Founder and Director Dr. Eric Topol join the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • BioNTech CEO reportedly says a different COVID vaccine may be needed by next year

    BioNTech's chief executive officer, Ugur Sahin, warns that COVID-19 will keep mutating and a new vaccine may be needed as soon as mid next year.

  • Australia to buy Merck's COVID-19 pill, Victoria cases hit record

    Australia will buy 300,000 courses of Merck & Co's experimental antiviral pill, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, as Victoria logged the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections of any state in the country since the pandemic began. Molnupiravir, which would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19 if it gets regulatory approval, could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for people most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, according to experts. "These treatments mean that we are going to be able to live with the virus," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Nine News on Tuesday as Australia aims to reopen its borders next month for fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents.

  • Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

    GEORGES GOBETFour Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade.The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemn

  • Just Gone

    They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau

  • Husband of wife who sued to demand ivermectin treatment has died of Covid-19

    Jeffrey Smith, 51, died in the intensive care unit of a hospital on 25 September

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Where does natural immunity stand in fight over vaccine mandates?

    One argument against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates is that immunity from a previous coronavirus infection should count as an alternative to vaccination. What does the scientific evidence say about which offers better protection — natural immunity or vaccine immunity?

  • Exclusive: Eli Lilly’s recalled emergency diabetes drug came from plant cited by FDA

    A recently recalled batch of Glucagon Emergency Kits, Eli Lilly and Co’s therapy for diabetic patients in crisis, was manufactured at an Indiana factory cited by U.S. health regulators this year for quality-control violations, including several involving that product, according to the company and a Reuters review of federal inspection records. The Indianapolis-based company on Sept. 24 issued a voluntary U.S. recall of one lot of the kits whose key ingredient is Glucagon, a drug used to treat dangerously low blood sugar in diabetes patients. The company issued a voluntary recall in Canada the following day.

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months -study

    The effectiveness of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccine in preventing infection by the coronavirus dropped to 47% from 88% six months after the second dose, according to data published on Monday that U.S. health agencies considered when deciding on the need for booster shots. The data, which was published in the Lancet published medical journal, had been previously released in August ahead of peer review. The analysis showed that the vaccine's effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death remained high at 90% for at least six months, even against the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

  • Oakland woman hailed as 'our bus hero' after she used her body to shield elderly Asian man from attacker

    A woman is being recognized in Oakland’s Chinatown after surveillance videos revealed how she protected an elderly Asian man and fought off his attacker during a bus ride in late April. Why this matters: Bystanders play a crucial role in the outcome of attacks against Asian Americans, which continue to be on the rise. The woman, identified only as Mychelle, used her body to shield 69-year-old Hua Zhen Lin from a cane-wielding man inside an AC Transit bus on April 26.

  • Company suspected in California’s largest oil spill had dozens of prior violations

    The company that operates the pipeline suspected in one of California's largest oil spills has been cited 72 times for safety and environmental violations that were severe enough that drilling had to be curtailed or stopped to fix the problem, regulatory records show.

  • Woman Pushed Into Incoming Train At Times Square Station

    Police are searching for a suspect who pushed a 42-year-old woman into an incoming train during the morning rush Monday at a subway station in Times Square. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the story.

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion. Pfizer also spends a leading amount on research and development, close to $8 billion annually. While Pfizer historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

  • Leaf blowers beware! NC man is leading a nationwide push against noise.

    Group seeks to revive controls on noise pollution (Opinion)

  • Surveillance video released of woman pushing victim into subway train

    The 42-year-old victim was on the northbound 1,2,3 platform when she was pushed at around 8:15 a.m., striking the side of a number 1 train that had just arrived.

  • Capitol rioter gets jail time after judge says 'a slap on the wrist' won't do

    Capitol rioter gets jail time after judge says 'a slap on the wrist' won't do