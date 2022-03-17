U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

CHICAGO NORTHWEST SIDE COMMUNITY UNITES TO SUPPORT UKRAINE WITH PRAY FOR UKRAINE MASS, AND CAMPAIGN TO RAISE MONEY FOR RELIEF EFFORTS

·1 min read

St. Juliana School Students to Wear 'Pray for Ukraine' T-Shirts and Display Classroom Projects and Prayers Written for Ukrainian Families

CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Who: Edison Park Community, St. Juliana Church leaders, school students, local businesses

Pray for Peace in Ukraine Saint Juliana Parish (PRNewsfoto/St. Juliana Parish)
Pray for Peace in Ukraine Saint Juliana Parish (PRNewsfoto/St. Juliana Parish)

What: Pray for Ukraine Mass: As part of a Pray for Peace campaign, St. Juliana Parish is hosting a Pray for Ukraine Mass to bring the Edison Park community together to show support and pray for the people of Ukraine and Eastern Europe and to bring comfort to those impacted by the war in Ukraine. Hundreds of parishioners are expected, and many will be wearing blue and yellow Pray for Ukraine t-shirts designed by school families as a demonstration of solidarity.

St. Juliana School: Students are making blue and yellow hearts and crosses that will be displayed in school windows in addition to prayers being written by students to be sent to Ukrainian families. The children's choir has learned Ukrainian songs and will be singing them at Church.

Edison Park Businesses: St. Juliana Parish has partnered with the local businesses to support fundraising efforts. In exchange for a donation, customers will get a postcard resembling the Ukraine flag where they can write their name to be displayed inside the businesses.

Fundraising: So far, $15,000 has been raised through t-shirt sales and direct donations. St. Juliana has set a fundraising goal of $50,000. Donations can be made at givecentral.org/ukr, through collections at Church or at one of our Edison Park Business Partners.

When: Pray for Ukraine Mass March 19, 2022, at 5:00pm

Where: Saint Juliana Parish
7201 N. Oketo Avenue
Chicago, IL 60631

About: Established in 1927, Saint Juliana Parish is a Roman Catholic church on the northwest side of Chicago in the Edison Park neighborhood. Our faith-based community includes a vibrant pre-school through 8th grade program that earned National Blue Ribbon status from the U.S. Department of Education. Donations for the Pray for Ukraine campaign will be donated to Catholic Relief Services for the benefit of Ukrainian Relief Efforts.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-northwest-side-community-unites-to-support-ukraine-with-pray-for-ukraine-mass-and-campaign-to-raise-money-for-relief-efforts-301505185.html

SOURCE St. Juliana Parish

