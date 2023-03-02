Chicago Nursing Home Abuse Attorneys at Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers LLC Concerned About Short Life Expectancy of Residents

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Chicago, IL - Attorneys specializing in nursing home abuse in Chicago have expressed deep concern over the short life expectancy of nursing home residents in the city. According to recent statistics, the life expectancy of these individuals is alarmingly low and well below the national average.

Jonathan Rosenfeld, Chicago Personal Injury Attorney

"We are deeply concerned about the welfare of nursing home residents in Chicago," said Jonathan Rosenfeld of Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers, LLC, a prominent law firm. "It is our responsibility to ensure that these vulnerable individuals receive the care and respect they deserve, and we are committed to fighting for justice on their behalf."

Shocking Statistics

The latest data reveals that the life expectancy of nursing home residents in Chicago is significantly lower than the national average. Studies have shown that the average lifespan of these individuals is just five years, compared to the national average of 10 years.

According to data from Medicare and the Illinois Department of Health (IDH), the life expectancy of nursing home residents in Illinois is lower than the national average. This is due to various factors such as neglect, abuse, and substandard living conditions in some facilities.

Studies have shown that the average lifespan of a nursing home resident in Illinois is just six years, compared to the national average of 10 years. This alarming disparity raises serious questions about the quality of care provided in some nursing homes in the state.

IDH has conducted several investigations and found inadequate staffing levels, poor sanitation, and insufficient medical care in certain facilities. These conditions affect residents' quality of life and contribute to lower life expectancy rates.

State and federal authorities must take immediate action to improve the quality of care in nursing homes and protect residents' rights. With increased oversight and accountability, we can ensure that residents receive the care and support they need to live comfortable and fulfilling lives.

Story continues

A Long List of Nursing Home Negligence Cases

The attorneys have handled many cases where their clients' loved ones have died unexpectedly while under the care of professionals. They understand the pain and heartache of losing a loved one and are committed to protecting these vulnerable individuals' rights.

"We have seen first-hand the devastating impact that nursing home abuse can have on the lives of individuals and their families," says Rosenfeld. "Each of us must uphold the rights and dignity of residents who have entrusted their care to professionals."

The attorneys are working tirelessly to bring attention to this critical issue and to advocate for change. They are urging the public to take action and speak out against any abuse or neglect they may witness in nursing homes.

These Chicago nursing home abuse attorneys are deeply concerned about the short life expectancy of residents in nursing homes in the city. They are advocating for change and working to bring attention to this critical issue. They encourage the public to join them in their efforts to protect the rights of these vulnerable individuals.

Resources:

Contact Information

Jonathan Rosenfeld

Managing Attorney

(888) 424-5757

SOURCE: Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers LLC

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/741271/Chicago-Nursing-Home-Abuse-Attorneys-at-Rosenfeld-Injury-Lawyers-LLC-Concerned-About-Short-Life-Expectancy-of-Residents



