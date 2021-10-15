Chicago Personal Injury Attorneys, Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers LLC, Expand Offices to Assist Growing Client Base.

Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers LLC is pleased to announce the expansion and relocation of it's Chicago headquarters to assist people from across Illinois and across the U.S.

Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers LLC is pleased to announce the expansion and relocation of their office headquarters to 225 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1660, Chicago, IL 60606.

The firm is pleased to keep its office centrally located in downtown Chicago where it is accessible to clients from all across Illinois. The office provides free parking in the building to clients and their families and the Class A office is handicapped accessible.

Over the past twelve years, Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers LLC has grown into a premier personal injury and medical malpractice law firm offering assistance to individuals and families seriously injured or killed in accidents or due to the negligence of others.

The legal team at Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers comprises seven attorneys, paralegals, investigators and nurses to assist in the investigation and prosecution of serious injury and wrongful death cases across Illinois and around the country. Since the firm's inception over $250 million has been recovered for clients.

Many of the attorneys have earned the respect of peers in the legal community on a regional and national basis for their superior results and commitment to contributing their time and expertise to help other lawyers.

The law firm’s cases are focused exclusively on catastrophic injury cases that have significantly impacted the life of the individual and his or her family. Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers is currently involved in matters such as:

Motor Vehicle Accidents: Every type of mva case from car accidents to motorcycle crashes to semi-truck collisions, the firm is committed to holding negligent drivers accountable for the injuries sustained by their clients.

Professional Negligence: When a doctor, medical facility or skilled nursing facility (nursing home) fails to provide care that meets the standard of care and a patient is injured or killed, the attorneys are ready to hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Work Related Accidents: Many employers fail to provide necessary safety equipment or implement safety measures to keep employees safe. When an employee is injured on the job, they are entitled to pursue a workers’ compensation case and / or a potential third-party claim against other entities.

Sexual Abuse Claims: Rosenfeld Injury Lawyer represents inviduals who have been abused while part of an institution or religious organization. Some of the firm's active cases involve clergy abuse, youth groups and sports leagues. During the scope of representation all efforts are made to protect the privacy and well being of our clients.

Mass Tort Litigation: The mass tort team at Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers is actively investigating and prosecuting claims involving drug recalls, medical devices and product liability. Some of these cases include: Zantac, talcum powder, Roundup, Paraquat, CPAP, hernia mesh and other dangerous products.

All cases are handled on a contingency fee basis where there is never a legal fee charged unless there is a recovery obtained for a client.

During the Covid-19 pandemic we are utilizing technologies to help ensure the safety of our clients and staff. We still offer in-person meetings when possible, and also offer video conferencing, phone meetings and enhanced email correspondence.

