U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,145.19
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,803.47
    +76.65 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,657.55
    -63.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.82
    +15.37 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.53
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    -15.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    -0.0063 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0088 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9700
    +1.9540 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,139.15
    +612.15 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.20
    -2.02 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results of Operations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CVR

NAPERVILLE, Ill. , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2022 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30


Second Quarter

First Six Months


2022

2021

2022

2021

Net sales

$9,023,398

$8,364,390

$18,221,094

$17,669,339

Income before income taxes

194,904

406,507

765,217

1,096,635

Net income

153,904

319,507

601,217

859,635

Net income per common share

.16

.33

.62

.89

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132


(All figures subject to year-end audit)

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-rivet--machine-co-announces-second-quarter-results-of-operations-301600974.html

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Recommended Stories