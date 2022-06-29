The Chicago School of Professional Psychology’s President to Moderate Work-life Balance at Women’s Leadership Symposium

Los Angeles, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do successful women find the right balance between work and home responsibilities? That’s a hot topic for Dr. Michele Nealon, President of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, who is moderating a panel discussion this morning at the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Women’s Leadership Symposium & Awards event at the LA Live Marriott.

The first Women’s Leadership symposium to be held in person in three years will feature topics important to professional and business leaders such as mentorship, entrepreneurship and navigating today’s work-life balance demands.

Work-life balance panelists include Misty De Lamare, Communications Director for LA Care Health Plan; Kandee Lewis, CEO/President of Positive Results Center; and Dr. Michelle C. Feng, Chief Clinical Officer of Executive Mental Health.

Dr. Nealon will lead panelists in discussions on how women can set boundaries between personal and work life, best practices for physical and mental wellbeing, and dealing with stress, anxiety and other mental health concerns.

“Women have borne the brunt of the psychological toll since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Dr. Nealon. “They have worked tirelessly to to care for their families and themselves, all the while keeping up with work demands that keep changing and growing.”

“The pandemic exacerbated an already looming mental health crisis in the U.S. We are living through the perfect storm, from a health crisis to social isolation to work pressures to financial insecurity to growing domestic and international tensions,” she added. “Unfortunately, this is the ‘new’ normal and women need to have tools to meet these challenges.”

