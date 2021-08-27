U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,005.92
    +1,721.44 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Chicago sues DoorDash and GrubHub, alleging deceptive business practices

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

The City of Chicago has filed two separate lawsuits against DoorDash and GrubHub. While the complaints point to alleged misconduct specific to each company, they broadly accuse DoorDash and GrubHub of employing a similar set of unfair business practices.

Specifically, the city claims that both DoorDash and GrubHub have consistently advertised delivery services from restaurants that never consented to a listing on their platforms. The city also alleges they employ "bait-and-switch" tactics by using deceptively small delivery fees to lure customers before hitting them with various other expenses at the end of a transaction. Finally, it says they both hide the fact many restaurants charge less for the items on their menu when you order directly from them.

DoorDash called the lawsuit "baseless" and a "waste" of taxpayer money. "DoorDash has stood with the City of Chicago throughout the pandemic, waiving fees for restaurants, providing $500,000 in direct grants, creating strong earning opportunities and delivering food and other necessities to communities in need," a spokesperson for the company told Engadget.

GrubHub echoed the sentiments of its competitor. "Every single allegation is categorically wrong, and we will aggressively defend our business practices," a GrubHub spokesperson said. "We look forward to responding in court and are confident we will prevail."

In taking the two companies to court, the city says it seeks to mandate greater transparency from DoorDash and GrubHub, as well as financial restitution for restaurants and consumers hurt by their alleged actions.

Separately, the DoorDash lawsuit alleges the company misled customers about how it was using tips to pay its delivery workers. If that sounds familiar, it's because DoorDash agreed to pay a $2.5 million settlement toward the end of 2020 to settle allegations related to that exact same issue.

For Chicago, this is the latest effort by the city to impose additional regulations on food delivery apps. In May 2020, it implemented a policy that saw both DoorDash and GrubHub required to include an itemized breakdown that lists how much restaurants pay when you order from them using an app.

Recommended Stories

  • January 6th Capitol attack investigators demand records from tech giants

    Since the January 6th riot and attack on the US Capitol, a "Select Committee" has been formed in the House of Representatives to investigate the circumstances that led to a mob breaching the country's seat of government. Part of that wide-ranging investigation will apparently involve a close look at the biggest social media companies in the world. The committee today announced that it was requesting records relating to the attack from 15 companies, who were asked to respond in the next two weeks.

  • Amazon is working on a buy-now-pay-later option

    Amazon has teamed up with Affirm, a major player in the buy-now-pay-later space. Amazon is testing this feature with select customers for now.

  • 15 players with big opportunity entering Packers preseason finale

    Saturday's preseason finale against the BIlls provides one last opportunity for Packers players on the roster bubble to impress.

  • Latest ‘Metroid Dread’ gameplay trailer shows off new moves and a new enemy

    Nintendo surprise-announced Metroid Dread, the fifth mainline game in the series, at E3 this year. Part of the surprise was that it was arriving this year, October 8th to be precise. Now, with just over a month before it arrives, Nintendo has released a new trailer for Metroid Dread, which might be our last look at the game before launch. Of course, this trailer isn't as detailed as the 20 minutes of gameplay Nintendo showed off at E3, but it still shows off a lot of what to expect when Metroid Dread arrives.

  • US Marines officer relieved of duties after video seeking ‘accountability’ over Afghanistan

    Stuart Scheller condemned US senior leadership in social media post, criticising ‘perceived ineptitude’ Lt Col Stuart Scheller. Photograph: US Marine Corps A US Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who posted a video demanding accountability from military leaders over the evacuation of Afghanistan has been relieved of his duties and will leave US service, the Marines and the officer involved said on Friday. Stuart Scheller posted his video to Facebook and LinkedIn on Thursday, the day 13 US service m

  • Psaki accused of lying about Biden dog Major’s biting attacks

    Secret Service emails show dog bit agents eight days in a row

  • The Rock's new Under Armour over-ear headphones pack ANC and a 45-hour battery life

    Dwayne Johnson has re-teamed with Under Armor on the new UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training headphones.

  • Tesla applies to become an energy supplier in Texas

    Tesla wants to sell electricity directly to consumers in Texas.

  • Sony's head of AI research wants to build robots that can win a Nobel Prize

    Dr. Hiroaki Kitano, CEO of Sony Computer Science Laboratories seeks to launch the Nobel Turing Challenge and develop a AI smart enough to win itself a Nobel Prize by 2050.

  • Microsoft releases an improved Windows 11 PC health check app

    When Microsoft released the Windows 11 Insider preview earlier this summer, it did so with some confusion around minimum system requirements. It quickly reversed course, saying that more people could install the software update than its requirements originally stated so the company could gather more performance on how the OS performed. After a few months of users testing and providing feedback, Microsoft says that, for the most part, its system requirements from June will stand — but there are a few notable changes.

  • Some stubborn but clever person put Google Maps on the NES

    Way back in 2012, Google "released" an 8-bit version of Google Maps as one of the company's then-annual April Fool's Day jokes. There was a low-res 8-bit style of Google Maps to play with, but the company didn't deliver on its promise of a cartridge you could pop in your old Nintendo Entertainment System. However, some nine years later, someone figured out how to pull this off, with the help of a heavily-modified NES system and the previous work of other hackers before him.

  • Apple Workers say they've collected almost 500 toxic workplace stories

    #AppleToo says it has collected nearly 500 stories of incidents involving discrimination, harassment and retaliation “that happened at the hands of a colleague off of campus.”

  • A $600 e-ink typewriter got me one step closer to writing a novel

    I spent the last month using the Astrohaus Freewrite, an e-ink typewriter that syncs your work to the cloud. It's an expensive piece of hardware, but it's also really fun to use if you're trying to cultivate a writing habit.

  • Rivian Files for IPO, Seeking About $80 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc., the maker of electric pickups backed by Amazon.com Inc., has filed for an initial public offering and is seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter.The Irvine, California-based startup said in a statement Friday that it submitted its S-1 registration to the Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. The company would like to do an IPO around the Nov. 25 Thanksgiving holiday,

  • Razer's Blade 15 Advanced is $900 off in Amazon's one-day sale

    Save big on Razer gaming devices at Amazon in a new one-day-only sale.

  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Doing the most and yet not enough

    Despite a ton of progress, Samsung's latest Fold still won't replace traditional smartphones.

  • Watch Blue Origin's spaceflight carry a NASA payload for lunar landers

    Blue Origin's NS-17 launch will lift off from its site in West Texas at 9:35 AM EDT today.

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • Cells in GM, Hyundai EV battery fires linked to several LG plants

    Shares of Korean battery maker LG Chem slid to a nine-month low on Friday as investors digested reports linking fires in General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co vehicles to LG batteries from at least two Asia plants. Documents filed by GM and Hyundai with the U.S. safety regulator show how the two automakers separately identified the same cause of battery fires in their newest electric vehicles, tracing them to similar manufacturing defects in battery cells made at at least two plants operated by a unit of LG Chem. "The reserves and ratio of cost to the recall will be decided depending on the result of the joint investigation looking into the root cause, currently being held by GM, LG Electronics and LG Energy Solution."

  • 4 things couples need to know about Social Security survivors benefits

    Couples need to figure out the amount of survivors benefits each would receive after the other dies and whose benefit should be claimed first.