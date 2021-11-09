U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,679.02
    -22.68 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,255.09
    -177.13 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,865.33
    -117.03 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,429.68
    -13.06 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.26
    +2.33 (+2.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.40
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0650 (-4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8450
    -0.4040 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,770.57
    +939.98 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,646.00
    -25.73 (-1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.04
    -26.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,285.46
    -221.59 (-0.75%)
     

Chicago's Origin Ventures just closed its biggest fund yet with $130 million in commitments

Connie Loizos
·4 min read

Origin Ventures, the 22-year-old, early-stage, Chicago-based venture firm, just closed its fifth fund with $130 million in capital commitments, which makes the vehicle the firm's biggest.

It wasn't necessarily aiming to break any records, suggests managing partner Jason Heltzer, who says the firm was initially looking to raise $100 million. Still, institutional demand for a bigger piece of the private-company action is driving a lot of firms to raise ever bigger funds, and Origin wasn't immune to the interest, which grew after some recent exits, including the sale of the restaurant reservation platform Tock earlier this year for $400 million.

We emailed last night with Heltzer to learn a bit more.

TC: What was your pitch to LPs in raising this fund?

JH: We really emphasized our thesis, telling investors we were going to continue to focus on the digital native economy and invest in software and marketplace businesses - both B2B and consumer - solving the unique needs of millennials and Gen Z. Those generations have had three things from a very early age: the internet, a smart phone, and social media [and] the way they live, work, and play is just different than previous generations, and that breeds opportunity for startups.

Then as these generations inevitably age, they accumulate more consumer buying power and more authority in companies, naturally fueling the growth of our investments. Those generations are now more than 50% of our workforce and already command more purchasing power than other generations.

TC: This fund is quite a bit larger than your fourth fund, which closed with $80 million. Any changes to the team?

JH: Since our last fund, we've added a managing partner, Alex Meyer, and promoted Scott Stern and Prashant Shukla to partner. We also added two senior associates: Jacquie Marshall Siegmund and Angela Smith. Prashant has relocated from Chicago to Silicon Valley and Scott is relocating from Chicago to the DC Metro area, so we'll now have partners in all four time zones in the continental U.S., putting our team no more than a 90-minute flight from an elite team working on a disruptive idea.

TC: What size checks will you be writing, and in terms of ownership, how much of a company do you expect in exchange for your checks?

JH: We’ll write checks from $500,000 up to $6 million to lead seed and Series A financings. The larger fund will allow us to lead larger Series A rounds. And we target meaningful ownership with every first check, which translates to 7% to 12% in each deal in this market.

TC: Do you still think that Chicago is overlooked by coastal VCs? That's been a problem historically.

JH: No. There are too many successes in Chicago to ignore (Grubhub, Cleversafe, G2, Livongo, Cameo, Tovala, Tock, Groupon, ShipBob, and the list goes on). And most top firms have made at least one investment in the Windy City, if not many. That was before COVID, and now there are fewer barriers.

Chicago also remains the best city for venture returns because the lower cost of doing business, lower valuations, and great outcomes.

TC: What are you funding now that maybe wasn't a theme or an industry -- or not a major one -- three to five years ago?

JH: We’ve been active in the ‘workplace of the future’ for many years, but emerging themes include the creator economy, Web3, and communities.

TC: Are valuations in Chicago as crazy as elsewhere?

JH: Valuations are historically high just about everywhere, although in the Bay Area it’s magnified. The gap has narrowed in recent years, but it will remain for several reasons. Most of our investing is in other markets; we’ve invested in 18 other metropolitan areas outside of Silicon Valley.

TC: Are you price sensitive? When is a deal too rich for you?

JH: We aim to pay a fair price that is calibrated by the market. The firm has been investing in venture since 1999, and we’ve been through many up and down cycles (yes, there are down cycles in venture). Exits like Grubhub, BacklotCars, and Tock have also taught us that being in a winner when you have conviction is way more important than typical valuation fluctuations in those early rounds.

TC: How many deals is Origin doing each year?

JH: We expect to invest in 22 to24 companies out of this fund, over a three-year timeframe. To date, we’ve made 14 investments, so we're averaging about 8 new investments a year.

TC: Which of your portfolio companies has raised the most money from you?

JH: Our portfolio companies have raised over $450 million from growth investors in the last 18 months, including Cameo’s $100 million Series C (total raised: $165 million), Fountain’s Series C (total raised: $119 million),and Tovala’s $30 million Series C (total raised: $69 million). These are also our largest active bets as a firm measured by our capital invested.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    Nio's (NYSE: NIO) earnings aren't even out yet, but already shares of the Chinese electric car maker are running downhill. As of 10 a.m. EST, Nio stock has shed 4.4% of its market capitalization. Nio announced earlier this month that it will report fiscal third-quarter 2021 earnings after close of trading this afternoon.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Is Down Today

    On Tuesday morning, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) reported third-quarter results that ranked right up there with the best this period among defense IT companies. Shares of Palantir fell by as much as 10% in morning trading, and were off by 8.8% as of 12:26 p.m. EST. Palantir, best known as the company whose tech helped locate Osama bin Laden, went public about a year ago and immediately shot higher as the market considered the potential commercial-sector applications for its data analytics tools.

  • Tesla Selloff Wipes Off $175 Billion After Breakneck Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. lost nearly $175 billion from its valuation, heading for the biggest two-day slide in 14 months, as the surge in shares lost momentum amid a host of negative news. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?The drumbeat of adverse head

  • Why Blink Charging's Shares Plunged 13.5% Today

    Shares of electric vehicle charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell by as much as 13.5% on Tuesday as traders bid down the entire EV space. It's worth taking a step back and looking at where Blink Charging stock has traded over the last few days. Shares jumped sharply on Monday after Congress passed President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which included $7.5 billion to help build a network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the U.S.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Further on Tuesday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) took a hit on Tuesday, extending a sharp decline that occurred on Monday. A sharp pullback in Tesla's stock price yesterday was likely driven by news that the electric car maker's founder and CEO, Elon Musk, may be selling 10% of his stock. Well over half of the respondents said Musk should sell 10% of his stock.

  • Why Ballard Power, Bloom Energy, and Nikola Stocks All Dropped Today -- But Plug Didn't

    Fuel cell stocks had a banner day yesterday as news of President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill passing the House sent investors flocking to renewable energy names in hopes of benefiting from government largesse next year.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    This past May, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) celebrated its 125th anniversary. The Dow Jones also happens to be home to some serious value stocks. If you're looking for a smart place to put your money to work in November, the following three Dow stocks are screaming buys.

  • Why Cronos Group Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) are tumbling 16.5% in morning trading Tuesday after the Canadian marijuana company filed a form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission saying it would be unable to file its quarterly earnings report on time. Cronos said it needs more time to figure out just how big of an impairment charge it's going to take on its cannabidiol (CBD) business, but it's going to take a hit of at least $220 million to its goodwill and intangible assets. It was just yesterday that its shares were soaring on speculation that Altria would acquire the pot stock.

  • Roblox shares soar 31% on Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Roblox earnings as the company doubled its revenue and has zeroed in on the metaverse.

  • Here's Why the Market Soured on Lemonade Stock Today

    The quarterly numbers were better than expected, but some troubling trends and the acquisition of a cash-burning competitor are weighing heavily on investors' minds.

  • Is Moderna (MRNA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Russell Midcap® Growth Index (down 0.76%) marginally outperformed its Russell Midcap® Value Index (down 1.01%) counterpart. Individual sectors across the Russell Midcap Growth were largely […]

  • Top 10 Stocks To Buy According to Ken Heebner’s Capital Growth Management

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy according to Ken Heebner’s Capital Growth Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ken Heebner’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks To Buy According to Ken Heebner’s Capital Growth Management. Ken Heebner founded […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Beat Bitcoin

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest firm has a reputation for scoring big wins with explosive growth plays -- and it's no secret the famous investor is bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors thinks these three Cathie Wood stocks can outperform Bitcoin. Keith Noonan: Unity Software (NYSE: U) stands as the fourth-largest overall holding in Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, and I think the interactive-software development company stands a good chance of crushing the market over the long term.

  • Why Westport Fuel Systems Stock Sank Today

    The stock of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) crashed Tuesday morning, sinking nearly 22% as of 11:40 a.m. EST after its third-quarter numbers missed Wall Street estimates by a pretty big margin. What's even more concerning is that Westport Fuel may have just confirmed the end of key joint venture (JV) with engine giant Cummins (NYSE: CMI). Consensus estimates were for revenue worth around $87 million and for Westport Fuel to turn a profit.

  • Electric truck maker Rivian seeking up to $10 billion in IPO

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian breaks down Rivian’s upcoming IPO.

  • 10 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best mineral stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now. Mining stocks have registered incredible year-to-date gains as the demand for minerals outpaces the supply in the post-pandemic economy. According […]

  • Why Oak Street Health Stock Is Plunging Today

    The bigger issue in Oak Street Health's Q3 update was that the company revealed that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating whether it may have violated the False Claims Act. The DOJ has requested documents and information related to Oak Street providing free transportation to federal healthcare beneficiaries and related to its relationships with third-party marketing agents. It's too early to know what will happen with the DOJ investigation.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar 46% or More, According to Wall Street

    Are you looking for undervalued stocks to buy? If so analysts on Wall Street think there are at least a few stocks in the healthcare sector that deserve more attention than they've been getting lately. Telehealth, vaccines, and genetic testing could make these stocks huge winners down the road.

  • Why 3D Systems Investors Feel Blue on a Red Day

    The positive trend of rising share prices for 3D printing companies that began with a Desktop Metal press release a week ago and continued through Stratasys' big earnings beat on Thursday came to a screeching halt today after 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) reported some earnings of its own. 3D Systems stock is down a shocking 13.2% as of 12:50 p.m. EST. The third big 3D printing company to report earnings over the past couple of weeks, 3D Systems was supposed to earn only $0.05 per share on $144.8 million in revenue in its fiscal third quarter, according to analysts.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Soar at Least 60%

    U.S. stocks have been on a roll. The S&P 500 closed Monday at a new record high and was up for the eight consecutive positive day -- its longest streak of records since 1997. Among the recent supporting factors are Q3 earnings, which are up 40% year-over-year and have been beating expectations; and passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill last week, offering hope that Congress may be able to get its act together and put consequential legislation on the President’s desk. In addition, weekly