Chick-fil-A asks customers to throw out Polynesian sauce packets over allergen concerns

Chick-fil-A is asking customers to throw out some Polynesian sauce packets purchased last month because they may pose a health risk.

In a notice at the top of its homepage first posted last week, the fast food giant said the Polynesian "dipping cups" sold between February 14 through 27 may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens.

The recall does not apply to Polynesian sauces sold as squeeze bottles in stores.

Customers with questions should call Chick-fil-A CARES at 1 (866)-232-2040.

