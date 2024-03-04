Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,130.95
    -6.13 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,989.83
    -97.55 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,207.51
    -67.43 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,074.31
    -2.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.68
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    2,123.40
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.16 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0857
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2190
    +0.0390 (+0.93%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2694
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4500
    +0.0220 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    68,505.09
    +5,009.99 (+7.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,640.33
    -42.17 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,951.81
    -157.42 (-0.39%)
     

Chick-fil-A asks customers to throw out Polynesian sauce packets over allergen concerns

Rob Wile
·1 min read
Summer_Wind

Chick-fil-A is asking customers to throw out some Polynesian sauce packets purchased last month because they may pose a health risk.

In a notice at the top of its homepage first posted last week, the fast food giant said the Polynesian "dipping cups" sold between February 14 through 27 may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens.

The recall does not apply to Polynesian sauces sold as squeeze bottles in stores.

Customers with questions should call Chick-fil-A CARES at 1 (866)-232-2040.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Advertisement