Chick-fil-A is bringing back Mango Passion Sunjoy, adding 3 new drinks: How you can order

Chick-fil-A is kicking off 2024 with a tropical twist to its beverage menu.

The company announced Thursday it is bringing back the Mango Passion Sunjoy, in addition to three new tropical drinks: Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea and Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade.

All four beverages will be available starting Monday, Jan. 8 nationwide, while supplies last.

According to Chick-fil-A, the Mango Passion Sunjoy combines their Sunjoy beverage, which is a mixture of their lemonade and sweetened iced tea, with mango and passion fruit flavors.

The Mango Passion Lemonade combines the company's lemonade with mango and passion fruit flavors, while the Mango Passion Iced Tea combines iced tea with mango and passion fruit flavors.

The Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade mixes lemonade, vanilla ice cream and mango and passion fruit flavors.

Chick-fil-A comments on return of Mango Passion Sunjoy

"Customers loved the Mango Passion flavor when it was on our menu in 2020, so we are thrilled to bring it back with even more flavor offerings for our guests to enjoy," said Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, in the news release.

"We're seeing a growing demand for cold and iced beverages from consumers throughout the year, with recent enthusiasm for our Watermelon Mint and White Peach beverages, as well as our new Peppermint beverages this winter," said Duncan.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chick-fil-A Mango Passion Sunjoy returns, 3 new drinks to make debut