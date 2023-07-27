Chick-fil-A to build new restaurant concepts in Atlanta and New York City

Chick-fil-A announced that it will develop two new restaurant concepts in the Atlanta metropolitan area and New York City.

The quick service restaurant company will test an elevated drive-thru and a digital walk up concept.

The concepts, scheduled to open in 2024, are designed to improve the drive-thru and mobile ordering experiences for customers of the chicken sandwich chain.

“Digital orders make up more than half of total sales in some markets – and growing – so we know our customers have an appetite for convenience,” Khalilah Cooper Chick-fil-A executive director of restaurant design said in a press release.

Chicken underpass

The drive-thru concept will be built in the Atlanta area and will have four lanes that pass under the kitchen and can handle 75 cars.

The restaurant will have a larger kitchen space and a food transportation system that move the order from the kitchen to an employee that will deliver the meal to the car.

Customers who utilize the Chick-fil-A app will have their order sent to the kitchen as soon as they enter one of two designated mobile order lanes to ensure that they receive their order fresh from the kitchen. Customers will be able to order at the location.

A rendering of a Chick-fil-A concept to be developed in New York City. The store will serve as a pick-up point with no sales being made in store.

Chicken sandwiches in the city

The digital walk-up concept will be tested in New York City and will only serve as a point-of-pickup for mobile orders.

The company says that the concept is intended to fit into urban areas with heavy foot traffic.

The company will use GPS tracking tied to the mobile app to ensure that the customer recieves their order fresh.

No sales will be made in the New York restaurant concept.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chick-fil-A new restaurant concepts to be tested in NYC and Atlanta