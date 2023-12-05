You can find your Chick-fil-A favorites in Stevens Point today

STEVENS POINT – You can get Chick-fil-A favorites in Stevens Point today.

The Chick-fil-A Tri State Food Truck will be serving Chick-fil-A food from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fleet Farm, 5590 U.S. 10.

Customers can order from a menu online including chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches, wraps, fries, brownies, cookies, sauces and more.

The Chick-fil-A Tri State Food Truck first came to Stevens Point Nov. 5 at Fleet Farm. When the company posted the new stop on its Facebook page, the post collected more than 150 reactions, almost as many comments and more than 250 shares.

For more information, visit chickfilatristatefoodtruck.com or find Chick-fil-A Tri State Food Truck on Facebook.

