New Chick-fil-A in Middlesex County opening next week

It's good news for chicken sandwich lovers.

Chick-fil-A fills the void left by Pizza Hut in Woodbridge with the Sept. 7 opening of its newest location.

Located at 320 Route 9 northbound, the new Chick-fil-A location will be open for dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out and third-party delivery from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The restaurant will be the third Chick-fil-A in Woodbridge, with seven locations total in Middlesex County. The others in Woodbridge are located on the upper level of Woodbridge Center Mall near Boscov's and at 1040 Route 1 northbound at the intersection with St. Georges Avenue.

The new 5,256-square-foot Chick-fil-A will have two drive-thru lanes, reconfigured parking and circulation.

In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of the new restaurant.

In addition, the new Chick-fil-A is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

