U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.22
    -1.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,761.61
    -128.63 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,054.67
    +35.35 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,903.48
    +0.27 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.45
    +1.82 (+2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.80
    -5.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    -0.0081 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0950
    -0.0230 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2665
    -0.0056 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4100
    -0.7040 (-0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,256.54
    -954.96 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.47
    -18.35 (-3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.13
    -34.54 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,619.34
    +285.88 (+0.88%)
     

New Chick-fil-A in Middlesex County opening next week

Alexander Lewis, MyCentralJersey.com
·1 min read

It's good news for chicken sandwich lovers.

Chick-fil-A fills the void left by Pizza Hut in Woodbridge with the Sept. 7 opening of its newest location.

Located at 320 Route 9 northbound, the new Chick-fil-A location will be open for dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out and third-party delivery from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The restaurant will be the third Chick-fil-A in Woodbridge, with seven locations total in Middlesex County. The others in Woodbridge are located on the upper level of Woodbridge Center Mall near Boscov's and at 1040 Route 1 northbound at the intersection with St. Georges Avenue.

More: Chick-fil-A added new sandwich and milkshake to its menu. We tried it for you

The new 5,256-square-foot Chick-fil-A will have two drive-thru lanes, reconfigured parking and circulation.

In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of the new restaurant.

In addition, the new Chick-fil-A is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

Email: alewis@gannett.com

Alexander Lewis is an award-winning reporter and photojournalist whose work spans many topics. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Chick-fil-A in Woodbridge NJ on Route 9 opening Sept. 7