Chick-fil-A opens first Leesburg eatery

Leesburg has its first Chick-fil-A restaurant as of April 25.

The popular fast food chain opened an eatery at 9925 US Highway 441 and is one of 59 Chick-fil-As in Central Florida. The Leesburg location is over 5,000 square feet with more than 70 seats, will create 80 jobs and has an express drive-thru branded Mobile Thru by Chick-fil-A, according to a company news release.

The chain in 2023 began adding a dedicated drive-thru lane for mobile order pickups after testing the concept for two years. Testing showed that Mobile Thru is the brand’s fastest service channel, that 85% of customers would use the service again and 90% said their experience went smoothly.

