Chick-fil-A recalling sauce due to allergies

Chick-fil-A is recalling its popular Polynesian sauce dipping cups but it's only a concern if you have wheat and soy allergies.

The company announced on its website that the containers might have a different flavor, which could be a problem for some with allergies.

"Please discard any Polynesian Sauce dipping cups that you may have taken home between February 14-27, 2024," Chik-fil-A said on its website. "The Polynesian Sauce dipping cups may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens."

This does not impact sauce sold in grocery stores, but only for dipping cups you get when ordering a meal.

Questions about the recall can be directed to 866-232-2040.

Chick-fil-A has stores in Brick, two in Freehold, Hazlet, Howell, Manahawkin, Eatontown, Ocean Township and Old Bridge,

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Chick-fil-A recalls Polynesian sauce received in stores