Chick-fil-A reverses course on controversial decision to pull Side Salad, says it's 'here to stay'

Chick-fil-A said Friday it would reverse a decision to discontinue its popular Side Salad after the move was met with widespread customer complaints.

“In an effort to simplify and refresh our menu, we made the difficult decision to remove the Side Salad from our menus earlier this month,” the chicken chain said in a news release. “However, based on feedback, we’ve chosen to continue serving the Side Salad at participating restaurant locations.”

The salad comes with mixed greens, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses and grape tomatoes, according to Chick-fil-A’s online menu.

Initial decision met with online outcry

Customers first learned of the beloved salad’s scheduled doom when a location in Georgia posted a photo of a flier announcing the side item would be pulled April 3.

“I think this is not a good decision,” one Facebook user commented. “A lot of people eat that salad with nuggets.”

Similar sentiments were plastered all over Twitter.

One user tweeted on March 23 “@ChickfilA PLEASE DON’T GET RID OF THE SIDE SALAD!! 😭😭😭.”

“Thanks for reaching out, Alissa,” the official Chick-fil-A Twitter account responded on March 27. “We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to continuing to serve you in the future!”

Thanks for reaching out, Alissa. Chick-fil-A is always evaluating its menu offerings and recently made the decision to remove the Side Salad starting April 3. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to continuing to serve you in the future! — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) March 27, 2023

Four days later, Chick-fil-A announced it would not get rid of the Side Salad.

