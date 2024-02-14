Chick-fil-A says it's 'actively pursuing' new Appleton location: The Buzz

The former Shopko located at 1000 W. Northland Avenue on Monday, February 12, 2024, in Appleton, Wis.

APPLETON — While there's still no movement at the city's shuttered Shopko, Chick-fil-A confirmed this month that it is "actively pursuing a new location in Appleton."

In October 2022, The Buzz reported that the chicken chain may open an eatery at 1000 W. Northland Ave., in the Northland Mall parking lot.

That year, the Appleton Board of Zoning Appeals approved a request related to the restaurant's drive-thru. A Chick-fil-A spokesperson said the company hoped "to serve the Appleton community in the future," but "we cannot confirm a location at this time."

On Friday, Chick-fil-A, Inc., told The Post-Crescent, "While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing a new location in Appleton."

The statement did not say exactly where it will be located or when construction would begin. The company declined to clarify if the site is still set for Northland Avenue.

Chick-fil-A claimed, though, that "each locally owned and operated restaurant creates 80 – 120 jobs in the area."

"Site plans were approved May 19, 2023, however no building permit has been issued since that time," Kara Homan, Appleton's director of community and economic development, told The Post-Crescent Monday.

Chick-fil-A already operates a location at 3775 W. College Ave. in Grand Chute.

What about Shopko?

Meanwhile, the city is not aware of any plans for the former Shopko building at 1000 W. Northland Ave., according to Homan.

In August 2022, the Appleton Common Council approved a special use permit for Zips Car Wash to move into a portion of the building.

Ultimately, "the car wash decided not to move forward with the project," Homan said.

