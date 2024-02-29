Chick-fil-A tells customers to discard Polynesian sauce dipping cups due to allergy concerns

Restaurant chain Chick-fil-A has issued a recall on its Polynesian sauce.

If you're someone who keeps unused Polynesian sauces from Chick-fil-A in your fridge for future consumption, you may want to toss your stash in the trash.

The company is urging customers to discard any Polynesian sauce dipping cups that they may have taken home between Feb. 14-27, 2024, according to a notice on its website. The Polynesian dipping cups may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens, the notice says.

The company urges customers with questions to call Chick-fil-A CARES at 1-866-232-2040.

According to Chick-fil-A's website, it introduced Polynesian sauce, along with their honey mustard and barbeque sauces, in 1984 to accompany chicken nuggets, which were introduced to the menu in 1982.

Chick-fil-A agrees to settle class-action lawsuit

The fast food chicken chain last month agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for charging inflated prices for delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents in New Jersey, California, Florida, Georgia and New York were eligible for a $29.95 Chick-fil-A gift card as part of the lawsuit, however the deadline for submitting a claim has already passed.

The lawsuit filed in Georgia in October 2023 accused the food chain of promising low delivery fees on its app or website but later increasing its menu prices by up to 30% on delivery orders.

Contributing: Doc Louallen, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chick-fil-A recalls Polynesian sauce due to allergy concerns