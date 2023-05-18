Chicken beer anyone? Perdue's first-of-its-kind 'Beer Can Chicken Beer' releases this month

PERDUE® launches custom, first-of-its-kind Beer Can Chicken Beer, a summer ale expertly crafted to make the perfect beer can chicken.

SALISBURY, Md. − Have you ever cracked open an ice-cold can of chicken flavored beer? Well, now's your chance.

Just in time for summer grilling season, Perdue Farms, a top producer of fresh chicken in the U.S., is making chicken the star of the cookout with the launch of Perdue Beer Can Chicken Beer.

The limited-edition Perdue Beer Can Chicken Beer is a honey double-citrus summer ale brewed with classic grilled chicken seasonings like rosemary, thyme, and pink peppercorn to help backyard grillers make the perfect beer can chicken, the company said in a Wednesday news release.

Here's what to know about the exclusive new flavor.

What does chicken beer taste like?

Created in partnership with Torch & Crown Brewing Company, Perdue's custom beer is tangy, juicy, and has just a hint of sweetness. According to the release, perfectly crafted for both summer grilling and sipping, consumers will have to make sure they save enough for cooking the chicken.

Beer can chicken recipe

The new adult beverage was brewed with a backyard cookout staple in mind.

“Beer can chicken has long been one of the most popular methods of grilling poultry, but we noticed a lack of consensus on what type of beer is best,” said Julie Lehman, Perdue vice president of marketing. “As the fresh chicken experts, we worked with our friends at Torch & Crown Brewing Company to settle the debate for once and all and make a beer that is expertly crafted to help backyard cooking enthusiasts prepare the ultimate beer can chicken.”

Perdue's recipe starts with, you guessed it, chicken. And the beer itself plays a crucial role in beer can chicken − a method of indirect grilling that involves pouring a directed amount of the beer into a food-grade roasting stand and then standing a chicken upright and cooking it using a grill or smoker.

Not only does the brew infuse the bird with flavor, marinating it from the inside out, but it keeps the chicken moist and tender during the cooking process. The recipe encourages consumers 21-plus to set some of the beer aside to drink and enjoy with their meal.

“We’re very happy with how the beer turned out as it perfectly balances both seasonal summer flavors and ingredients commonly found in chicken seasonings to help maximize the flavor of any Perdue grilled or smoked chicken,” said Joe Correia, co-founder and head brewer of Torch & Crown Brewing Company of New York.

When and where will Perdue Beer Can Chicken Beer be available?

Starting May 22 at 9 a.m. ET, six packs of Beer Can Chicken Beer will be available for purchase at Beercanchicken.beer – while supplies last. The six packs will be available for $14.99 plus shipping andhandling.

To complete the perfect beer can chicken cooking experience, Perdue is selling fresh whole chickens in limited-time packaging that features the beer can chicken grilling occasion online or in retail store nationwide this summer.

