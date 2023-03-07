The Chicken Big Mac is finally here for a limited time

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - We told you it was coming, and now it's available at a participating McDonald's restaurant near you. Starting today, March 7, Canadians can finally get their hands on the Chicken Big Mac and sink their teeth into a fresh take on a McDonald's classic, made specifically with chicken lovers in mind.

What: The Chicken Big Mac features the iconic Big Mac® sauce, fresh lettuce, processed cheddar cheese and tangy pickles, but is made with two 100% Canadian raised seasoned chicken breast patties – all served on a toasted sesame seed bun.

When: Starting today – March 7, 2023 – at lunchtime. Don't wait, make sure you taste it while it's here!

Where: Order at the restaurant, through the McDonald's app, at the Drive-Thru or via McDelivery®. Available at participating McDonald's locations across Canada.

Why: People have been hacking it with existing chicken menu items and now it's time to try out the real deal…while you can!

McDonald's Canada has a proud legacy of fun, delicious food. The Chicken Big Mac joins the craveable chicken lineup including the McCrispy®, Chicken McNuggets® and the McChicken® sandwich.

