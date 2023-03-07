U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.25
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,462.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,353.75
    +30.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.00
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.92
    -0.54 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.40
    -8.20 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    -0.13 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0658
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.20 (+1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1984
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0860
    +0.1610 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,366.54
    -16.76 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.72
    +265.04 (+109.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,948.92
    +19.13 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

The Chicken Big Mac is finally here for a limited time

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - We told you it was coming, and now it's available at a participating McDonald's restaurant near you. Starting today, March 7, Canadians can finally get their hands on the Chicken Big Mac and sink their teeth into a fresh take on a McDonald's classic, made specifically with chicken lovers in mind.

McDonald's Canada Logo (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)
What: The Chicken Big Mac features the iconic Big Mac® sauce, fresh lettuce, processed cheddar cheese and tangy pickles, but is made with two 100% Canadian raised seasoned chicken breast patties – all served on a toasted sesame seed bun.

When: Starting today – March 7, 2023 – at lunchtime. Don't wait, make sure you taste it while it's here!

Where: Order at the restaurant, through the McDonald's app, at the Drive-Thru or via McDelivery®. Available at participating McDonald's locations across Canada.

Why: People have been hacking it with existing chicken menu items and now it's time to try out the real deal…while you can!

McDonald's Canada has a proud legacy of fun, delicious food. The Chicken Big Mac joins the craveable chicken lineup including the McCrispy®, Chicken McNuggets® and the McChicken® sandwich.

SOURCE McDonald's Canada

Cision
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/07/c0124.html

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced full results from the Phase 3 STELLAR trial, which evaluated sotatercept in combination with stable background therapy for adult patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Sotatercept significantly improved exercise capacity, increasing the 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) by 40.8 meters from baseline at week 24, the study's primary endpoint. In addition, the sotatercept demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in e