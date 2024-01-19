Chicken Finger Billionaire Buys Dallas Condo Priced Like NYC

(Bloomberg) -- Todd Graves, the founder of popular chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s Restaurants, purchased a penthouse at a luxury condo building under construction in Dallas, the latest sign of the city’s increasing shift toward the ultra-wealthy.

The billionaire is taking the top two floors at the Knox Street project, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified disclosing private information. A penthouse on one floor of the building was marketed for $25 million a few months ago, according to a person familiar with the matter. No official price was disclosed for Graves’s purchase and the total could be far higher.

A price in the double-digit millions would be expensive, even by New York City standards. In the fourth quarter, the median sales price for a luxury Manhattan condo was about $12.5 million, according to appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

MSD Partners — an affiliate of BDT & MSD Partners — and CBRE Group Inc.’s Trammell Crow Co. are part of a joint venture that’s developing the 1 million-square-foot (93,000-square-meter) Knox Street site with plans for a hotel, condos and office space. Ultraluxury condo units at the new project — expected to open in 2026 — may range from 2,500 square feet to more than 15,000 square feet, according to a December statement.

Spokespeople for Trammell Crow and BDT & MSD, which invests on behalf of Michael Dell and other investors, declined to comment.

The developers, which also include Steve Lieberman’s The Retail Connection and Highland Park Village Associates, are seeking to seize on booming demand for high-end spaces in Dallas, the most populous metro area in Texas. Graves’s business, Raising Cane’s, has a support office in the Dallas suburb of Plano, and counts Texas as the restaurants’ largest market.

Graves, who opened the first Raising Cane’s in 1996, has a net worth of $7.2 billion due to his nearly 90% ownership interest in the closely-held business, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Louisiana native has starred in television shows and even worked at an oil refinery. He also collects historical artifacts and owns a 66 million-year-old triceratops skull that was found in Montana, according to news reports.

The Knox Street project sits on a 4 acre (1.6 hectare) site and received construction financing from Texas-based Beal Bank. The development also includes retail and restaurant space.

Other luxury developments are underway in the Dallas area. The Terminal, located close to the Katy Trail, features 16 luxury residences. Developer Carpenter & Co. is planning a Four Seasons hotel and private residences in the Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas.

