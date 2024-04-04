Chicken Producer Owned by Top Africa Fund Manager Seeks New Debt

(Bloomberg) -- Daybreak Farms Ltd., a chicken company controlled by Africa’s biggest fund manager, plans to seek loans to stabilize operations and fix its balance sheet following years of mismanagement.

The producer that controls about 7% of South Africa’s chicken market was acquired by the Public Investment Corp. nearly a decade ago. The fund manager installed its own management this year after picking up a string of financial irregularities.

Daybreak plans to raise about 250 million rand ($13 million) of debt, according to Richard Manzini, a former PIC investment banker who was named chief executive officer of the chicken producer in January. He has been renegotiating inflated contracts arranged by past management teams, where possible.

“We need about 18 months to sort out the balance sheet, starting with raising the 250 million rand in loans,” said Manzini in an interview. “Once we have built out a strong balance sheet, the PIC could also consider certain exit options as it usually doesn’t hold 100% of an asset.”

The new money will be spent on technology upgrades at abattoirs, a water treatment plant and increasing the speed of processing systems, he said. Daybreak supplies its own and contracted broiler farms with day-old chicks, which are raised and sold as fresh and frozen whole chickens or portions.

After this initial debt deal and the restructuring of the company, additional cash could be raised to build out operations.

“The mission is to get Daybreak, that employs 3,400 people, back to a strong market position, where it deserves to play,” said Manzini.

Deal Opportunities

Growth in the industry could come from acquisitions, he said. “If there is an opportunity for deals in the near future, we will try and see what works for us.”

South Africa is the biggest poultry producer in Africa, churning out close to two million tons of chicken a year, and is ripe for consolidation and deal activity. RCL Foods Ltd., which is controlled by South African billionaire Johann Rupert’s Remgro Ltd., last month announced plans to spin off its chicken business Rainbow.

Fresh chicken portions have become popular due to frequent electricity outages in South Africa, and the company is re-equipping one abattoir to focus on a fresh-product mix, taking processing from 1.5 million chickens a week, to about 1.9 million chickens a week in the medium term, Manzini said.

Other challenges for Daybreak have been an increase in feed prices and a recent outbreak in bird flu. Bringing down costs is essential to the company’s turn-around, Manzini said.

