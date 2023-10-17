In the Chicken sandwich war, a new fighter enters the ring: Popeyes adds TRUFF spicy mayo
It’s a new mashup made for chicken sandwich lovers who crave more heat and fancier flavor.
For a limited time, Popeyes is serving up its original chicken sandwich topped with TRUFF’s Spicy Mayo, which gets its kick from a combination of red jalapeno, mayo and black winter truffle.
The Spicy TRUFF Chicken Sandwich is available nationwide and for delivery for a limited time, Popeyes said. Prices start at $6.
“It initially might not make sense to a food connoisseur to crave truffle on a fast-food chicken sandwich,” said Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes, said in a statement.
But that's what Nick Ajluni, co-CEO at TRUFF, said he and fellow founder Nick Guillen craved when they first started their company. They used to drizzle their truffle-infused products on fast food. Today the products are popular with Oprah and other celebrities.
You can also add a side of TRUFF Spicy Mayo to other Popeyes dishes such as Homestyle Mac & Cheese or Cajun Fries for $1.
Spicy sandwiches have turned up the heat on the nation's chicken sandwich wars in recent years, with sizzling competition from fast-food joints like McDonald's to Chick-fil-A.
To drum up interest in the new chicken sandwich collaboration, Popeyes is putting on a “So You Think You're Fancy?” TikTok contest to win a spot on the the "yachtsteraunt," which sets sail next spring.
Participate by posting a TikTok video and tagging #PopeyesContest showing how you “get fancy” with the Spicy TRUFF Chicken Sandwich.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Popeye's 'TRUFF' chicken sandwich heats up chicken sandwich wars